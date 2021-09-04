Is This ‘RHONJ’ Star Single Again?

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star could be single.

According to a new report, Dolores Catania may have ended her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Dr. David Principe, sometime during the filming of the upcoming 12th season of the Bravo reality show. Reality Blurb reported that the rumors that Catania split from her boyfriend of four years first surfaced on the Stories section of the Bravo and Cocktails Instagram account.

Screenshots of two direct messages were posted on the account’s IG story from people claiming the “RHONJ” star broke up with Principe.

One message claimed Catania broke up with her longtime boyfriend before filming the “RHONJ” cast trip in Nashville. Reality Burb noted that the trip included Catania’s ex-husband, Frank, whom she divorced more than 20 years ago.

Another DM from someone claiming to be one of Principe’s co-workers stated the doctor even confirmed the breakup rumors during a work get-together and revealed that it was Dolores who initiated the split.

Catania Opened Up About Her Relationship on the ‘RHONJ’ Season 11 Reunion

Catania’s relationship with Principe has not been without its issues. The maternal-fetal medicine doctor has been vocal about his disapproval of Catania’s plastic surgeries, which included a tummy tuck, facelift, liposuction, and a Brazilian butt lift, per Us Weekly. Principe said his girlfriend “didn’t need” all of the work done, and his comments caused problems in the couple’s relationship.

“It’s not about what somebody else thinks I need in my life,” Catania told Us. “He really was angry. He was so mad at me and he didn’t let up on it. I let him be mad for a little while and then I had to say, ‘Listen, you either live with it or we just have to move on.’ There has been some stress, family stress fractures in the relationship.”

Catania also noted that any man in her life has to sure enough” of himself to be able to handle her close friendship with her ex-husband.

“And you have to be man enough to be able to handle my personality,” she added.

On the 11th season of “RHONJ,” a psychic told Catania that her boyfriend is not her soulmate. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Catania’s ex-husband Frank weighed in the psychic’s reading.

“Listen, I’m Dolores’ soul mate,” he said, per Bravo. “Even though we’re not romantically involved, I’m still her soul mate.”

Catania & Principe Never Got Engaged Or Lived Together

Members of Catania’s circle have long questioned why she never lived with Principe or got engaged to him. According to Bravo, Catania admitted that she didn’t see the busy doctor as much as she would like to.

“I really feel this guy loves me,” Catania said on the “RHONJ” reunion. “I don’t know if he knows how to be in a relationship, really. I wish we saw each other more.”

She added that Principe has already been married and doesn’t want that lifestyle anymore.

“It’s been 14 years since he’s been married,” Catania said. “David doesn’t want to get engaged or married again. I don’t care.”

Catania also told ET that both she and Principe are “set” in their ways and like their “space” and “independence.”

“I may wake up one day and say, wow, you know what? Maybe I really want to get married, maybe I want to live with somebody full-time,” she said. “Maybe I want something different in the relationship department. And then I’ll have to weigh out if this relationship is going to fit me for my next part of my life. “

