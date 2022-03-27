RHONJ Fans Confused By Dolores Catania’s Ex’s Offer to Take in Her Mom

Dolores Catania has been dealing with the stress of her mother’s health scare on the current season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”.

The RHONJ star’s mother, Valerie Spagnola, has been suffering problems with her heart and had to have triple bypass surgery, as documented on the 12th season of the Bravo reality show.

In the hospital, the family received updates from Catania’s doctor ex-boyfriend, David Principe, who remains close to her kids, Gabrielle and Frankie Jr. But Catania also revealed that her estranged ex refused to speak to her at all and went so far as to snub her and walk right past her at the hospital while he spoke to the rest of her family.

On the March 22 episode of RHONJ, titled “Forest of Fury,” Catania also talked about her mother’s post-op care and revealed that she wanted to have her stay at her house. She then dropped the surprising tidbit, “David has offered for my mom to stay with him.”

Fans Reacted to Principe’s Surprising Offer to Care for Catania’s Mother

Catania and Principe have had a strained relationship ever since she broke up with him in the summer of 2021, according to Us Weekly.

During their five-year relationship, Principe expressed his disapproval of Catania’s numerous plastic surgery procedures, and he was often too busy with work to spend time to spend with her. According to Bravo, Catania, during the RHONJ season 11 reunion, Catania admitted that she didn’t see her busy boyfriend as much as she wanted to. “I don’t know if he knows how to be in a relationship, really. I wish we saw each other more,” she said.

She also told Entertainment Tonight that she could wake up someday and decide she wants to get married or live with her man full time, and at that point, she would “weigh out if this relationship is going to fit me for my next part of my life. “

That day came, and Catania ended her relationship with Principe and is now dating Paul Connell, whom she met through a mutual friend, per Bravo.com.

In an Instagram post shared by The_Bravo_Chicks after the “Forest of Fury” episode aired, fans wanted to know, “Why is David offering to have @dolorescatania’s mother stay at his home to recuperate but won’t speak to her?”

Some fans felt it was a “weird” and “awkward” situation, while others speculated that by offering to “help,” Principe was actually trying to “hurt” Catania.

“I almost feel like it’s a control thing. He throws it in her face how he loves her family and they love him,” one commenter wrote.

“I think it’s a passive-aggressive way of punishing Dolores because he feels hurt,” another agreed.

“He didn’t have time for Dolores but he has time to take care of her mom?? Ok sure,” another chimed in.

“If he wants to help, he can pay for a nurse to stay with the mom at her own house,” another suggested.

Dolores Catania’s Ex-Husband Frank Explained Why the Family Relied on Principe During the Medical Scare

It may seem odd that Principe was a contact person at all during Catania’s mother’s medical procedures. He isn’t a heart surgeon, but is instead trained as a maternal-fetal medicine specialist, per his website.

But he proved to be a comforting presence for the Catania family during Spagnola’s medical ordeal. On the RHONJ After Show on March 16, Catania’s ex-husband, Frank, explained that it was perfectly “normal” for the family to turn to Principe during his former mother-in-law’s surgery.

“The fact that we relied upon David so much when it came to Dolores’ mom, that’s normal,” he said. “It was the entire family that would talk David because David would come back to us and not only speak to us in medical terms but basically break them down into common terms so everybody understood.”

“And it’s not as if Dolores and David aren’t together anymore because David was a bad guy,” he added. “David just, he’s a doctor and he loves his job and that’s his number one love. … And until you know him like I know him, like that, some people do definitely misjudge David.”

