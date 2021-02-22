Dolores Catania Shades Dina Manzo

Is there bad blood between Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania and former star, Dina Manzo? It looks like there could be! During a recent appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast, Catania hinted that she and Manzo may not get along as well as they used to.

While on the podcast, Pellegrino brought up the possibility of Manzo potentially coming back to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “Do either of you think we could see a Manzo return, whether that’s Caroline or Dina again?” Pellegrino asked his guests, Catania and Margaret Josephs. And, in response, Catania, did not seem too fond of the idea.

“Dina lives in California…it’s boring,” Catania said. “We just went our separate ways, I guess. Some people like to move on from another life and leave what’s behind them, for a reason, I guess. Whatever that reason is, maybe they think you know too much about them, or maybe they’re not who they say they are, whatever the case is.”

Manzo was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Other Cast Members on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Would Like to See the Manzo’s Come Back

Even though the ladies might not want to see Dina Manzo come back to the show, it doesn’t mean that they don’t want her sister, Caroline Manzo! During a December 2020 appearance on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast, Margaret Josephs revealed that she would love it if Manzo returned.

“I’d get a big kick out of [Manzo returning]. I think it’d be great,” Josephs revealed while on the podcast. “Personally, I think after COVID-19, I don’t know if her and Teresa [Giudice] could ever heal — that would be amazing. And then I wouldn’t be the oldest on the show!”

And, while Josephs may not know Manzo personally, she explained that she had always admired the former star. “I’ve never met Caroline Manzo,” Josephs said. “I always loved her character. I think she’s very smart. I think she’s strong. I think she’s, you know, would have been great to work with and be friends with, but it just never happened.”

Dina Manzo Has Spoken out About This Season’s Drama

Even though she is no longer on the show, it doesn’t mean that she can’t keep up with the drama. Following the recent fight between Giudice and Goldschneider, Manzo spoke out about all the drama, particularly Goldschenider’s analogy that Gia Giudice does cocaine.

Following the Season 11 premiere, Giudice’s PR representative posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram page which condemned the claims about Gia. Manzo later reposted the message on her own Instagram story, writing that she believes Goldschneider should issue an apology to the 20-year-old. “I did NOT watch, but I totally agree,” Manzo wrote in the Instagram story, as captured by Page Six. “A Grown woman should not use that analogy about a minor EVER, especially about our beautiful @_giaguidice. Jackie needs to make a public apology immediately.”

Viewers can catch all new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Wednesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

