Dolores Catania Dishes on When She Last Had Sex with Her Ex

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the husbands often play as significant of a role as their leading ladies. Dolores Catania joined the Bravo franchise on its seventh season in 2016 and instantly became a fan favorite. Her love life in particular sparked viewer intrigue.

Catania is still extremely close to her ex-husband Frank Catania. The former couple share two kids together, 22-year-old Frankie Jr. and 25-year-old Gabrielle. While the Catanias are no longer married, they are still a major part of each other’s lives. They own various businesses together, and they began flipping homes together last season – including building a custom house for Catania’s longtime boyfriend David Principe.

The Catanias have been divorced for 20 years when Frank Catania cheated on Dolores Catania when she was nine months pregnant. Both of them have been honest about the infidelity on RHONJ. “We had a very difficult time years ago and I had a lot of pain and anger to deal with,” Catania shared with the Huffington Post in 2016. “I mean, he cheated (he is not with that woman now, Thank God) and ended up leaving us right before I was supposed to give birth.”

Throughout the seasons, fans have urged the two to rekindle their romance, but Dolores Catania has insisted that it is out of the question. Host and executive producer Andy Cohen asked Dolores Catania if they have every had a moment of weakness during part one of the season ten RHONJ reunion. “Well, I would tell you I haven’t had sex with Frank since I conceived Frankie — or maybe a couple times while I was pregnant,” she revealed.

Dolores Catania Dished on Living With Her Ex

When Frank Catania first appeared on RHONJ, he had been living with his girlfriend of 12 years. The relationship didn’t last, and Frank Catania moved back home and lived with Dolores Catania and Frankie Jr. Many fans and cast members became skeptical of their living friendship.

Dolores Catania has continued to stand up for her ex. “Frank’s not only paying the bills, Frank’s sweeping the floor,” she shared on the HollywoodLife Podcast in 2019. “I don’t pay for a man to live with me. I’ve been single 20 years, I’ve never remarried. Frank’s always paying.”

She continued saying, “I made a pact to myself that I would be honest about my story. I made a pact with myself that I wouldn’t take away from my kids what I had, and I would make the best of what I could of that situation. I really hope to inspire a lot of people going through that.”

Dolores Catania Is Finding Love in New Places

Dolores Catania surprised viewers when she introduced them to her boyfriend David Principe. While she and her ex were building and designing Principe’s home, she hoped that he would propose and she would move in with him. But she finished the home with no engagement ring.

Cohen asked her if she has moved in with her boyfriend and she told him, “You know what, Andy? I’m ready for him to move into his home. However, I’m not moving in. I’m not engaged. I’m really good without a commitment right now.”

The mother of two added, “What changed? I think that… he should want it from me.” Catania said that having been single for over 20 years, her being ready to be a wife was a big deal. “[David] should have took it and ran,” she said about how he should have been more eager to propose.

