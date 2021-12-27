Dolores Catania Flashes Ring in Christmas Photo With New Boyfriend

Dolores Catania celebrated Christmas with her new boyfriend, Paul Connell, and some fans think he gave her a huge gift for their first big holiday together.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a new photo to her Instagram story as she posed with her new beau in front of a huge bouquet of red roses.

“Merry Christmas,“ Dolores captioned the pic.

But some fans zeroed in on the photo and think Dolores may already be engaged to her new man just a few months after ending her relationship with her ex, Dr. David Principe.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dolores Showed Off a Ring on Her Finger as She Posed With Her Boyfriend on Christmas

In a screenshot of the photo posted to Instagram and Twitter, a ring can clearly be seen on Dolores’ left ring finger as she rests her hand on her man’s shoulder.

The Queens of Bravo fan account posed the question, “Wait…. Is Dolores engaged to her new man?? #RHONJ.”

Several followers replied to say they think the ring could be an engagement ring.

“Sure looks like it,” one fan wrote.

“I want to say yes! I don’t think she would wear a ring on that finger unless it was THE ring,” another agreed.

“Good for her. She’s wasting no time. She wasted enough time with David,” a third fan wrote.

“She’s going to be the hottest bride ever,” added another.

“Wait didn’t the psychic they talked to last season say this would happen?” another fan asked.

Fans may recall Dolores’ reading with a psychic last season on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” At the time, the psychic told Dolores that her longtime boyfriend, David Principe, was not her soulmate and that she would find passionate love with someone else once she ended that relationship.

“There is a lover out there for you,” the psychic told Dolores, per E! News. “You’ll have chemistry like you’ve never had before. But it won’t be until you’re free. So as soon as you’re ready to open that door, lover’s coming,”

Dolores broke up with David over the summer in 2021, according to Us Weekly. She met Paul Connell through a mutual friend.

Dolores’ Relationship is ‘New,’ But She Already Went on a Romantic Vacation With Her Man

Although it seems soon for Dolores to get engaged, the 50-year-old RHONJ star definitely appears to be on super speed with her new man. She already shared Instagram photos as the two vacationed together on a beach in St. Martin.

“My favorite lifeguard,” Dolores captioned a beachside photo of her new beau during their Caribbean vacation.

In addition, an insider told Page Six that Dolores and her boyfriend are “pretty much obsessed with each other” and “practically glued at the hip.”

While Dolores spent a lot of time apart from David Principe and never lived with him, another source told Us that she is with Paul Connell all the time.

“[Dolores is] with him constantly” the insider dished. “She likes him a lot and they have a lot in common. She’s attracted to him on a deeper level.”

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Says She’ll Never Remarry