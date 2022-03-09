Dolores Catania & Her Ex-Husband Frank Look So Different in Throwback Pics

Dolores Catania has a long history with her ex-husband, Frank.

The two started dating when the future “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star was a young waitress living in Paterson, New Jersey. Fast forward a few decades later and the exes are still close, despite their divorce.

On the March 1, 2022, episode of the Bravo reality show, Dolores found an old photo of her and Frank and talked about how they spent their first New Year’s Eve together and he stayed over at her mother’s house that night—on a mattress on the floor. He woke up to Dolores’ mother sprinkling holy water on him.

Dolores and Frank went on to marry, but they split in the mid-1990s. They share two kids together, Frankie and Gabrielle Catania.

Dolores & Frank Catania’s Old Pics Surfaced Online

After the RHONJ episode aired, several throwbacks of the Catanias surfaced online. One photo was from the couple’s wedding day, and it featured the bride with long, curly hair and the groom clean-shaven. Other pics showed the two earlier in their relationship, and in one of them, they were coloring Easter eggs.

Fans reacted to the throwback photos shared on the Bravo By Betches Instagram account.

“Dolores does not age,” one commenter wrote.

“Dolores is a natural beauty,” another wrote.

Others zeroed in on Frank and how much he has changed over the years.

“Who is that seasoned FBI agent with an Italian princess?” one fan asked.

“Frank looks like 4 different guys lol,” another wrote.

“Seeing Frank with hair is just so weird but he looked great!” another wrote.

Another fan joked that Frank’s 1990s mustache “should be a crime.”

Several commenters also wrote that they “adore” the divorced duo and love how they were able to co-parent and co-exist for the sake of their kids.

“I love them! I feel like if they are both single when they’re old and gray they’ll get back together!!” one fan wrote.

“They should just be together! I feel like they are soul mates!” another agreed.

“They are seriously meant to be,” another agreed.

Dolores & Frank Catania Split in the 1990s When She Was Pregnant With Their Son

While fans continue to ship the Catanias, Dolores has made it pretty clear that ship has sailed. In a 2016 interview with The Huffington Post, the “Real Housewives” star said of Frank, “He cheated and ended up leaving us right before I was supposed to give birth. It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears but we were able to work it out. It certainly wasn’t always easy or anything like it looks now.”

She described their current relationship as “a friendship of two people who will always have kids they share.”

Frank has admitted that he screwed things up with Dolores, whom he has described as his soulmate, per E! News.

On the ‘Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Frank revealed that he first met Dolores at a party she was waitressing at in North Haledon, New Jersey.

“She was good enough to give me a date,” he said. “And that’s it. Two kids later, 20 some odd years, we’re still here. And it was just love at first sight.”

