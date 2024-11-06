RHONJ Star Shares Wild Wedding News

Dolores Catania shared an unexpected update about her ex-husband Frank Catania’s upcoming wedding to Brittany Mattessich.

During a live taping of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star teased that her ex-husband’s wedding will be officiated by her ex-boyfriend, David Principe.

After podcast host Tamra Judge noted that Catania still hangs out with her ex-husband. Teddi Mellencamp asked if Frank would officiate her wedding when she someday marries her new beau, Paulie Connell.

“Oh. That’s something I never thought of,” Catania replied. Judge then asked her if she was going to officiate Frank’s wedding. “No. David is,” the RHONJ star replied.

“WHAT?!” asked Judge and Mellencamp. After Mellencamp said, “You are lying to me right now,” Catania replied, “No, I’m not. I don’t lie.”

To clarify, Judge asked, “Wait. David is your ex-boyfriend …”

“I’m on the ground,” Mellencamp replied. “You do a good job of putting people back together.”

“I know! But I couldn’t do it for my own,” Catania admitted. “That was the hardest thing. It really was. I tried.”

Frank Catania got engaged to Mattessich In October 223, per an Instagram post they shared at the time. Dolores Catania reshared a photo from the engagement shoot and offered a loving congratulations to the couple.

Frank, who shares a son, Frank Jr., and a daughter, Gabby, with his ex-wife replied, “Thank you so much Dolores. And I cannot thank you enough for always keeping our family together.”

Frank Catania Lived With Dolores’ Ex-Boyfriend For a While

Play

Catania dated Principe, a maternal-fetal medicine doctor, from 2017 to 2011. But the doctor struggled with commitment issues, leading to their split. The two never even lived together despite building a home together, per Page Six. In 2022, she told the outlet she “felt alone” when she was dating Principe.

While she never lived with the doctor, Catania appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” to reveal that her ex-husband actually moved into Principe’s new home at one point. The move-in happened after Frank broke both of his legs and Principe served as his caretaker.

“They live together,” Catania told host Andy Cohen, according to BravoTV.com. “He’s in David’s house. David wakes up in the middle of the night to give him his medicine. David gave him a shower!”

At the time, Catania said she was not in touch with Principe anymore. She noted that Connell has no interest in being close with her exes.

Frank Catania Was Forced to Postpone His Wedding to Brittany

Frank Catania is obviously still on friendly terms with Principe if he’s going to officiate his wedding. The wedding was supposed to take place on November 9 on Captiva Island near the South Florida coast. But after Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused major damage to the area, the engaged couple changed their plans.

Frank Catania told People magazine that the decision to postpone the wedding came after the “areas where the ceremony and the reception were to be held” were damaged by the first storm.

“They opted to reschedule their nuptials for March 29, 2025, so the resort area can be fully repaired.

“Brittany took it much better than I expected,” Frank said. “All of our vendors worked with us incredibly. They were all available for the new date and allowed us to change our contract to the new date without any additional charges and inconveniences.”