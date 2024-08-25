RHONJ Star Has an Exit Plan From Bravo Franchise

In an August 2024 interview, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania talked about how she will face her fate on the show.

Following the season 14 finale, none of the stars know if they will be back for season 15 or not. Catania, however, is simply grateful for the time she’s had on the hit Bravo show.

“I always said no matter how our expiration date happens, ’cause everybody has an expiration date as a housewife. It is not a forever thing. I would leave gracefully with a lot of gratitude because this has done so much for me. Did I ever belong to be on TV? I should have been a housewife from Totowa, you know, which is nothing wrong with that, but how did I get to this beautiful life? So, I was always grateful every year, like, thank you,” Catania said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

Catania joined the show in a full-time role on season 7 and has been a mainstay ever since.

Dolores Catania Said There’s ‘Closure’ Following Season 14

Before Bravo aired the finale, Catania said that the end of the show had “a lot of closure.”

“It’s very much a very Jersey moment and there’s a lot of closure in this finale that you’ll see,” she told E! News. “It’s a little sad for me. I don’t know that our friend group can ever come back the same, but that’ll be up for everyone to make their own opinions,” she continued.

For her part, Catania tried to get the whole group together to talk out their differences in hopes of getting a resolve. The women sat down for a meal at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey, which is where the final two episodes of the show were filmed.

“I just regret that everybody couldn’t come together the way I would like. We are a beautiful group of women who have the same hearts and the same love for our families and our children and we have that in common. My biggest regret is that I just would love to have seen family come together and friendships come together and we just couldn’t seem to do that,” she told E!

Andy Cohen Has Hinted at a RHONJ Reboot

Although there haven’t been any concrete decisions made about the future of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” executive producer Andy Cohen has hinted that things are going to change.

“We’re gonna figure something out. We are all on the same page about that,” he said on the July 15 episode of Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live.

The rest of the cast doesn’t know what’s going to happen to the show, either. However, many agree that things will never be the same.

“I mean, it’s really the multi-million dollar question — where do we go from here?” Rachel Fuda said during an interview with BravoTV.com that was published in May.

“I don’t think the group, as it is, goes anywhere from here,” said Jackie Goldschneider. And Danielle Cabral echoed those thoughts.

“What was done this year, there’s no going back. There isn’t. Last year, I was like, ‘Yeahhh, we can all get back.’ This year? No,” she said.

