Dolores Catania Gives Update on Her Mom’s Health on RHONJ

In the promo, the 51-year-old says of her mom, “She’s in danger of a heart attack at any minute.”

She adds in another clip, “They’re going to have to crack her chest open.”

Catania was born to Lawrence and Valerie Spagnola in Paterson, New Jersey. The extent of her mother’s health issues have not yet been explained.

Her family is no stranger to heart troubles. Her grandmother, Elizabeth Spagnola, died of a heart attack in 2017 at the age of 104, according to Radar Online.

​​“She lived through every war except the civil war,” Catania told the publication. “She walked through the Holland Tunnel the day it opened.”

At the time of her birthday, Spagnola told NewJersey.com, “It feels good — you did what you had to do. There’s nothing you can do about it. No regrets. I did everything I wanted.”

Catania’s Parents Do Not Live Together

In February 2021, Catania revealed that despite her parents still being married, they lived apart.

“My mom always taught me to be self-sufficient. Growing up one of five kids, you kind of fended for yourself,” Catania explained to Bravo. “I learned all that from my mom and that nontraditional relationships can work.”

She continued, “When my father became the chief of police in 1998, he moved to Paterson. My mom lived in Totowa and wanted to stay there. My parents still stayed married, they do everything a traditional married couple does, they just don’t live together.”

“You know what?” Catania added, “That works for them.”

Catania Split From David Principe in December 2021

In December 2021, Catania announced her split from boyfriend David Principe. According to Us Weekly, they started dating in 2017

“Dolores and David broke up this past summer. There was no bad blood between them,” an insider told Us Weekly. The source added that the couple “grew apart” and their relationship “didn’t progress”

“She gave her all but didn’t get the same from David,” the insider told the publication. “He was non-existent in her social life and rarely made appearances at events with her. They just had different lives and weren’t able to make it work. She wasn’t happy in the inside and for a while she hid her true feelings from friends.”

In March 2021, the Bravo star opened up to Us Weekly about how her choice to go under the knife caused stress in her relationship. The publication revealed she underwent a tummy tuck surgery and has previously received a breast augmentation, face lift, liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift.

“It’s not a matter of what I needed, it’s what I wanted. I’m not about what somebody else thinks I need in my life. I’ve been through enough,” Catania, she said on the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “He really was angry. He was so mad at me and he didn’t let up on it. I let him be mad for a little while and then I had to say, ‘Listen, you either live with it or we just have to move on.’ There has been some stress, family stress fractures in the relationship.”

