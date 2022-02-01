Margaret Josephs Weighs In on Dolores Catania’s Break Up

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania and her ex-boyfriend Dr. David Principe broke up in 2021 after four years of dating. According to Reality Blurb, Catania’s “RHONJ” co-star, Margaret Josephs discussed the end of the couple’s relationship during a December 2021 Instagram interview with S’More Date.

The 54-year-old shared that she “wasn’t shocked about the breakup because [she] think[s] they’re moving in two different directions.” She went on to say that she “happen[s] to love David” and asserted that “he’s a great guy.” Josephs also revealed why she believed Catania and Principe ended up calling it quits.

“I always say this, I think different people are in different parts of their lives. I think David – David’s a great human. He’s very close with her family. I think he is not interested in getting married. I think he’s very busy being a doctor. I think his first love is medicine. And I think Dolores is at a point in her life where she’s ready to travel and have a real relationship where she’s top priority,” explained the reality television personality.

Josephs also hinted at the fact that Catania has been dating Paul Connell, the CEO of Eco Electrical Services LLC.

“I think Dolores, a lot of people want to be with her and go out with her. I think there is someone, you know, she could possibly be seeing,” said the “RHONJ” star.

Dolores Catania Discussed Dr. David Principe in January 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in January 2022, Catania discussed her breakup with Principe. She shared that it was difficult for her to film the start of their split for “RHONJ” season 12, which premieres on February 1, 2022. The reality television star then shared why she decided to be transparent about the break-up on the hit Bravo series.

“I know what I signed up for and when something in your life changes, it’s only fair to everyone to share it with them, you know? And I’ve always been very honest with everything from plastic surgery to my relationship with [ex-husband] Frank [Catania] and my relationship with the girls. I’ve always been honest and I just have to say that this was really hard for me. Because I’m not an outwardly emotional person. I internalize things. I go off into a room, I hide alone until I’m over it. It’s only recently that I’ve shared my feelings with girlfriends,” revealed Catania.

She also stated that she does not have animosity towards Principe.

“I’m sure he has nothing bad to say about me. I have nothing bad to say about him, but it was just time,” stated the mother-of-two.

During the Us Weekly interview, she also briefly spoke about Connell and asserted that she is “very, very happy.”

Dolores Catania’s Friend Shared Information About Her New Boyfriend

During a December 2021 interview with Page Six, Catania’s friend, Tom Murro, shared some information about her new boyfriend.

“They’re very happy together. He’s a really nice guy. It’s pretty new, but you can tell that they make a great match. I couldn’t be happier for her. She deserves the best,” shared the journalist.

