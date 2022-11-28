Fans Say Dolores Catania Is ‘Unrecognizable’ in New Photo

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania announced on November 25 that she was jetting off to Paris with her boyfriend Paul Connell, writing on Instagram, “If anyone is looking for me, I’ll be in Paris shopping and eating with my [love emoji].”

She posted an update early on November 26, sharing a photo of herself in front of a plate of croissants. The RHONJ star captioned the snap, “First class ……. And all,” with the OK emoji. “But what i really wanted was to come to #paris for the #croissant & the #baguette.”

Several Bravo stars took to the post’s comments to compliment the RHONJ star on her fresh-faced look, including RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin, who wrote, “Get it girl!” RHOD’s Stephanie Hollman said, “Have the best time.” Adja Toure, from the most recent spinoff “Real Girlfriends in Paris,” wrote, “Yessss Dolores.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Said Dolores Catania Was Looking ‘So Young’ That They Didn’t Even Recognize Her in the Photo

Many fans also reacted with shock and compliments as they commented on Catania’s youthful appearance in the photo. One person wrote, “You look so young!!!!” Another agreed, “Aging backwards!”

Several people commented that they didn’t recognize Catania at first, with some saying they thought it was the RHONJ star’s daughter Gabrielle Catania. “So beautiful. I actually thought this was your daughter for a moment,” someone said. Another person wrote, “I didn’t recognize you,look so young here.”

One commenter shared, “I didn’t even recognize you at first,” while another echoed the sentiment and added that they wondered whose “kid” it was in the photo.

Dolores Catania & Her Boyfriend Recently Volunteered With Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas, Who Are Also in Paris

Catania recently revealed that she and Connell took the next step in their relationship last December, as she revealed at BravoCon that the couple has been living together since then, People reported.

Catania described her boyfriend as very “hands-on” and said he was “always complimenting” her and interested in her life. The Ireland native is also a hit with Catania’s ex-husband Frank Catania, who said at BravoCon that the two men have developed a friendship and “He and Dolores and my girlfriend [Brittany] and I go out to dinner together,” the publication wrote.

Catania wasn’t the only RHONJ star who jetted off to Paris with her beau as newlyweds Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas also flew to the city of love for a fall vacation. The foursome recently linked up ahead of Thanksgiving to provide 500 meals to people in need in New Jersey.

According to Page Six, Catania, Connell, Giudice and Ruelas delivered 150 meals to The Center for Hope & Safety and 350 meals to Governor Paterson Towers. “Teresa and Dolores have always been close, but they have gotten closer in the last few months because Louie and Paulie have really gotten close,” Page Six reported from a source close to the couple.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’