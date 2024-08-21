RHONJ Star Shares Why She & Her Beau Almost Broke Up

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania says she and her boyfriend of three years, Paul “Paulie” Connell almost ended their relationship.

Reality Blurb reported that Catania spoke about her romance with Connell during the August 16 episode of Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” She stated that she had difficulty in her relationship with Connell while she was going through menopause.

“Menopause is such a thing. I’m thinking of going more deep [sic] into it and maybe getting some more menopause products for women. Because I lived it. Me and Paul almost broke up over it. The heat, the thermostat. And it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t discriminate,” said Catania.

Dolores Catania Said She Does Not Need to Get Engaged

Catania spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend in a May 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that Connell nearly finalized his divorce from his estranged wife. Catania clarified that she is not pressuring Connell to get a divorce.

“Unless I wanted to really get married, I’m not pushing him to do things to force this. But in all fairness, for us to be at the relationship we are, he should not be married and, yeah, I expect a divorce. [I don’t expect] a ring [or] marriage. If it comes great, but that has to be [after a divorce],” said Catania to Us Weekly.

She also said she does not feel the need to get engaged to Connell. She stated that she “just[s] want peace” and “companionship.”

“I want what I have with Paulie. Whatever comes I will be happy to have, but I’m not pushing for anything,” said Catania in the Us Weekly interview.

Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell Discussed His Relationship in August 2024

During an August 2024 interview on Stuart O’Keeffe’s podcast, “Don’t Let It Stu,” Connell opened up about his relationship with Catania. He said he was introduced to Catania through a mutual friend in 2021. He also said he had not previously watched RHONJ before meeting Catania.

“I don’t know her from the show, because I didn’t watch the show,” said Connell.

The Irish native said that his girlfriend acts the same in person as she does on RHONJ.

“She is who she is,” said Connell on the podcast episode.

Dolores Catania Said She Is Happy for Her Ex-Husband

In a November 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, alongside Connell, Catania shared her thoughts about her ex-husband, Frank Catania’s engagement with Brittany Mattessich. She said she is “so happy” for the couple. As fans are aware, Catania and her ex-husband, who divorced in 1998, have two children, Frank Catania Jr. and Gabrielle Catania.

“He was very excited about it. She couldn’t be happier. And I love them for each other. The one thing about Frank — when he always describes Brittany to me is, ‘She doesn’t give me any trouble.’ And at this point in our lives, we just look for peace,” said Catania to the publication.

She also suggested she and Connell do not feel pressured to get married because of her ex-husband’s engagement.

Dolores Catania Spoke About RHONJ After Season 14

During the August 2024 “Jeff Lewis Live” episode, Catania acknowledged that there have been reports of a cast shakeup following the show’s 14th season. Catania said she would prefer that the cast does not change. She stated that she and her co-stars have “had such a good time,” despite their issues.

She also said she does not know her future on RHONJ. However, she stated she is “very realistic” about her position on the Bravo series.

“I don’t like building myself up for a fall. And every year I’ve told myself it’s over, I’m not getting called back. No matter what the season looked like,” said the mother of two.

Catania made similar comments during an August 2024 interview on the “Trading Secrets” podcast. She stated that “NBC is going to shake some things up” with the RHONJ cast. According to Catania, the network is unhappy with some of the cast’s behavior.

“There was some stuff with us that happened off camera that they weren’t happy about. And it just got too ugly at the moment. And I think it got so hot, it needs to cool down,” said the RHONJ star in the August 2024 interview.