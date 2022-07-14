LOOK: Dolores Catania’s Plastic Surgeon Shares Before & After Video of Her Face

Dolores Catania’s plastic surgeon shared a before and after video of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, detailing the work that he’s done on her over the past several years.

Dr. Mark Karolak first linked up with Catania in 2014 when she went to see him for a consultation. At the time, Catania was 43-years-old and “had developed jowls and sagging of her face/neck after losing weight.”

Despite trying other nonsurgical procedures including fillers, Catania wasn’t seeing any results.

“As beautiful as she looked and as young as she was, she came in knowing that in order to achieve the results that she wanted, she was going to need a #facelift and #necklift . Her biggest concern was that she did not want to look pulled or stretched. She had heard about the natural look that I was achieving for my patients and came to see me,” Dr. Karolak explained in an Instagram post.

He went on to explain all of the work that he performed on Catania to completely change her look.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catania Had a Face Lift, Neck Lift & Cheek Lift

Catania has been very honest about the work that she’s had done. She has been dedicated to making herself look good and feel even better, a journey that has spanned some eight years.

It started with Dr. Karolak giving the reality star a face lift and a neck lift in 2014. A couple of years later, Catania was back in the care of Dr. Karolak, who performed a cheek life and a lower eyelid skin pinch “to give her an even more youthful balanced look.” Additionally, Catania had filler put in her lips to help perfect her pout.

“It’s been almost 2 years since she had any lip filler and over 6 years since any facial surgery. Her lips still look incredible, and she looks more stunning than ever,” Dr. Karolak wrote on Instagram.

In October 2021, Catania had her breasts redone by Dr. Aviva Preminger, according to Bravo. She has also undergone various procedures on other parts of her body, including lipo.

“You shouldn’t feel ashamed to have plastic surgery or worry about what other people will think of you. Don’t let anyone else dictate what you do with your own body,” she said in an interview with RealSelf in November 2021 (via Bravo).

Several Comments Stacked up on Dr. Karolak’s Instagram Post

RHONJ fans have loved seeing Catania’s transformation and it’s clear that many people think that Dr. Karolak does great work — Catania included.

“U changed my life im forever grateful,” Catania commented on the video he shared.

Several other comments on the post praised Dr. Karolak for a job well done.

“Love love love, she looks so natural and beautiful,” one person wrote.

“That’s Beautiful work Dr. Mark! I know where to go when I need you,” someone else added.

“Looks amazing,” a third Instagram user commented, adding a string of heart-eye emoji.

“He did a great job! I plan on calling him!!!” a fourth comment read.

