Dolores Catania Shows off ‘Full Plastic Surgery’ With Viral Photo

Dolores Catania took to Instagram to promote Part 2 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion special that airs on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Tonight, the gloves are off,” Dolores captioned a photo of herself posing in nothing but a pair of white underwear. The reality star covered her chest with her long, brown hair, which she had curled — her signature style.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that Dolores looked flawless in the picture, which may or may not have been meant to show off the recent work that she’s had done. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Dolores revealed that she “probably does the most out of [anyone on] all the ‘Housewives’ franchises.”

It didn’t take long for fans — and fellow “Housewives” to fill up the comments section, showing love for Dolores’ incredible makeover.

“You go girl,” Melissa Gorga commented.

“Hot AF,” added “RHONY” newcomer Eboni K. Williams.

“You look amazing!” added Sammi Giancola from “Jersey Shore” fame.

“Whoa baby!” wrote sports reporter Erin Andrews.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dolores Admitted She Got ‘Full Plastic Surgery’ Ahead of the ‘RHONJ’ Reunion

Dolores hasn’t been shy about the work that she’s had done to her body. She told Page Six that she put herself through several invasive procedures to make sure that she looked her best ahead of the “RHONJ” reunion taping.

“I got full plastic surgery, full-body lipo, a brand-new vagina. I don’t know what that has to do with the reunion, but I figured while I was doing everything, [why not]?!” she explained. Her reasoning? “Two million people are going to watch this, maybe more if we’re lucky. And you got to look good, you got to look your best,” she said.

She previously revealed that she got breast implants, Botox, a Brazilian butt lift, and a facelift — and, apparently she’s not done. In a February 2021 interview with New Beauty, Dolores said she is thinking about getting a “thigh lift.”

Dolores Tagged the People Responsible for Her Stunning Look in the Photo

Dolores was sure to give credit to all of the people who helped her look her very best by tagging them in the picture.

She tagged Dr. Michael Apa, an aesthetic dentist who works in New York City, Los Angeles, and Dubai, according to his Instagram account. At the 2020 “RHONJ” reunion, Dolores debuted her veneers, which were new at the time, according to Bravo.

Dolores also tagged salon owner Lewis_DeCicco, who is an “extension specialist,” and likely does her hair. “Hair Queen” Marissa Stissi also got a tag, and is known to do Dolores’ hair for the show.

She gave a shoutout to makeup artist Judi Gabbay, and, last but certainly not least, Dolores tagged her surgeon, Dr. Joseph Michaels. He has also done work on fellow “Housewife,” Margaret Josephs.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Aydin Calls Melissa & Joe Gorga ‘Crooked’