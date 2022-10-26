RHONJ Star’s Porsche Stolen From Driveway

Another “Real Housewives” star has become the victim of a robbery.

Six months after Jennifer Aydin revealed that her husband Bill’s red Ferrari convertible was stolen from the garage of their Paramus, New Jersey mansion, one of her co-stars is experiencing a similar loss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dolores Catania’s Porsche Was Stolen From Her Boyfriend’s Driveway

Dolores Catania is the latest RHONJ star to have a car stolen. According to Page Six, Catania’s Porsche was stolen from the driveway of her boyfriend, Paul Connell, in Edgewater, New Jersey, over the weekend of October 23, 2022. An insider said Catania is “aggravated” and “shaken up” over the theft, especially due to the fact that the luxury vehicle was taken right from Connell’s driveway. Catania is working with local police in Bergen County, New Jersey to help find her car, the outlet reported.

RHONJ fans may recall that the car was given to Catania by her former boyfriend, David Principle, whom she split from in 2021. During a February 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked, “Did Dolores keep the Porsche that David bought her?” Yeah,” Catania replied per BravoTV.com. “I mean, come on.”

In a Reddit thread, fans reacted to the robbery, with some rattling off a list of Real Housewives who have been robbed. Others noted that car thefts have been rampant in north and central New Jersey of late.

“I bet David stopped making payments on it and it was repoed!” one commenter cracked.

“David definitely took it back,” another agreed.

Multiple Real Housewives Stars Have Been Robbed in Recent Years

There are Real Housewives all across the country, and several stars from the Bravo reality franchise have been robbed over the past few years.

When Aydin’s husband’s $200,000 car was snatched from their garage in April 2022, most of her family was home. Aydin posted a series of security videos to her Instagram page that showed thieves entering the garage of her home and driving off with the red sports car. At the time, Aydin told 1010 WINS (NYC) that her family was “obviously very shaken and taken aback” by the crime. The car was ultimately found, albeit damaged, in a hotel parking lot in Irvington, New Jersey, per NJ. com.

In addition to Aydin, two “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars have had their homes robbed. In 2017, Kyle Richards’ $8.2 million Encino, California home was robbed while her family was at their vacation home in Aspen, according to Entertainment Tonight. At the time, TMZ reported that over one million dollars in jewelry, purses, and family heirlooms were stolen from Richards. The Bravo veteran has yet to recover the stolen items, although she recently revealed that one of the thieves contacted her to try to negotiate a deal, then stopped communication with her.

In October 2021, Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint at her Encino mansion, while she was home alone with her young children. The masked robbers stole over $1 million in valuables as Kemsley begged for them to spare her life, per Page Six. The robbery footage and aftermath became a storyline on RHOBH season 12. At the RHOBH reunion, Kemsley revealed the thieves still have not been caught.

In addition, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton’s home was among the targets of a rash of home invasions in Sandy Springs, Georgia, in July 2022. When the RHOA star opened her door, the gunmen ran off, she told Fox News. But the incident served as a major wake-up call.

Hampton revealed that her social media posts could have tipped the potential thieves off, as she had just returned from a trip. “I just feel they were not thinking anyone was home,” she told Fox. “I just want women in the industry like myself to be aware of posting. … I want to make sure your home is secure now. I have a steel door now.”

