Dolores Catania Questions ‘Intentions’ Behind Teresa Giudice-Jackie Goldschneider Friendship

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 premiered on May 5, and fan-favorite Dolores Catania joined Andy Cohen in the Bravo Clubhouse for an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” following the first episode.

During her interview, Catania was asked what she made of the newfound friendship between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider. Cohen asked her if she thought the pair would last as friends, to which Catania replied, “We don’t know, right? We don’t know what will last. I’m happy to see anyone make up always. I’m always an advocate for that. But a friendship that’s based on the dislike for another person doesn’t usually last. It has to have a strong foundation. So I just hope it’s all for the right intentions, that friendship.”

Jackie Goldschneider Had a Falling Out With Margaret Josephs

While Catania didn’t confirm the exact timeline behind Giudice and Goldschneider’s newfound friendship, or the common enemy that she claims is the basis of their alliance, it’s been made clear throughout the season 14 production process that Goldschneider, a former “Housewife” who now serves as a part time “Friend of” on the series, had a falling out with her former RHONJ co-star and besite Margaret Josephs.

Josephs commented on the pair’s rift while on the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards back in February 2024. “It’s disappointing and it’s sad. And I guess she’s not who I thought she was. But that’s okay. Things happen,” she said.

Melissa Gorga chimed in during the interview to confirm she is also more distant from Goldschneider than in the past, “Jackie just had a change of heart on a bunch of different things. And feelings,” Gorga shared. “Jackie and I are not completely not speaking. But we’re definitely not where we were.”

Gorga did clarify that her rift with Goldschneider has nothing to do with the latter’s friendship with her sister-in-law, Giudice, however Goldschneider doesn’t fully believe that, as evidenced in her November 2023 “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast interview.

“Listen, if we’re going to be honest, I think she doesn’t like that I’m close with Teresa. That’s the honest truth. But she tries to not let that show, but I think that’s true,” Goldschneider said.

Dolores Catania Celebrated the RHONJ Premiere With Half of Her Co-Stars

Outside of her stop by the Bravo Clubhouse, Catania celebrated the new season premiere with some of her fellow Housewives.

“Cheers to the premiere!!! 🥂 I hope everyone enjoyed the first episode of #RHONJ Season 14 as much as we did! 💜 #bravo #wwhl #rhonj,” Catania captioned her May 6 Instagram post, which featured photos of her alongside RHONJ co-stars Melissa and Joe Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno, Jenn Fessler, and Catania’s boyfriend Paul Connell. Also in attendance was former RHONY star Dorinda Medley. Castmates Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Teresa Giudice were absent from the event.

Josephs hosted the event, with a full section of the party room dedicated to her canned mocktail line, Soirée, which will be featured as a part of Josephs’ storyline on the new season of RHONJ.

READ NEXT: ‘Housewives’ OG Comments on Former Co-Star’s Sudden Divorce