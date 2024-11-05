Dolores Catania Gets a Big Response to Question About RHONJ

Dolores Catania shared her thoughts on the status of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and she appeared fed up by the delays.

During a live taping of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast in November 2024, the veteran cast member sighed when host Teddi Mellencamp noted that the Bravo reality show is not expected to resume filming for season 15 until some time in 2025.

“How does everybody feel about that?” Catania asked the audience members, in a clip shared by the @mrhousewives Instagram account.

The crowd responded with a resounding chorus of boos.

“That’s what I thought,” Catania said.

When Tamra Judge asked the audience if they thought the whole cast should come back, the crowd responded “No!” Catania noted the audience was “very mixed” on a cast shakeup.

Mellencamp then asked the crowd to raise their hands if they wanted Teresa Giudice to return or her estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. The response for Gorga to return was significantly louder.

Catania confirmed she has not heard anything from Bravo about casting. “I would like to see everybody come back,” she said, per People magazine. “It’s an ensemble cast. When we’re good, we’re really good, so it’s a shame that it’s come to this. You don’t tell your boss who you’re gonna work with…you know what you signed up for.”

“Here’s the thing, if you don’t want to work with someone that’s there, then don’t go,” she added. “You have the choice not to be there. You don’t tell NBC, Bravo who you want on the show and who you don’t — you don’t do that.”

Fans Reacted to Dolores Catania’s Comments About the RHONJ cast

The future of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has been in limbo amid cast toxicity that reached peak levels during season 14. Bravo producer Andy Cohen has repeatedly said there will be a reboot or recasting for the show should it get picked up for a 15th season.

“It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show,” Cohen said on his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live” in April.

Of feuding sisters-in-law Giudice and Gorga he added, “They’re both, you know, they’re both stars and they’ve been on the show, you know, forever, so it worked this season, but I stand by what I’m saying that for the future, it’s not sustainable.”

In response to the “Two Ts” poll, fans had a mixed reaction. Some felt Giudice was the whole show. But others thought the RHONJ OG had become too “toxic” over the past few seasons and that her time might be up.

“Teresa brings too much toxic energy I can’t stand it. The show needs to move on without her,” one commenter wrote in the comment section of the video.

“Definitely @melissagorga! @teresagiudice story has ran dry. We seen her married, divorced, an inmate, an ex-con, date, be delulu, get married, protect a narcissist, and that will change when the cameras go down for good. Bring back @melissagorga pls @bravotv @bravoandy,” another commenter wrote.

“If they are going to get rid of either or they should just let them both go, but I highly doubt that would happen so that means Teresa is coming back. It would be nice to see them center a storyline around something else,” another wrote.

“They’re both doing themselves a disservice by making people ‘choose one’. We’re here for the drama. This whole ‘I’m not working with her’ is stupid 😐,” added another.

“I’m tired of both of them. It’s the same drama no matter what you do, who you cast etc. Time for a new cast of women in the jersey region,” another commenter wrote.

Teresa Giudice Said She Won’t Film With Melissa Gorga

Giudice has said she has no plans to leave RHONJ until Bravo shows her the door. “I’m not leaving,” she said in a July 2024 interview on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast. “I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave.”

But she also vowed that she would “never again” film with Gorga amid a years-long family feud. “Family is so sacred,” she added. “I’m all about The Godfather movie. You never go against the family. I live by that, I stand by that, I’m a loyal person.”

Gorga has not gone as far as to say she won’t film with Giudice. In an interview on the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast in September 2024, she said, “I don’t want to come back to the toxic ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey.’”

“It was getting really dark and something that I wasn’t proud to even be on,” she explained. “I feel like that part of the show I grew out of, almost. …I want to be on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’, but I want it to be a ‘Housewives’ show.”