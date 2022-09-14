Dolores Catania Teases ‘Most Vicious’ RHONJ Season Yet

Dolores Catania is spilling all about the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

While speaking with TODAY in an article published on Sept. 13, Catania revealed what viewers can expect on season 13 of RHONJ. “In my career, (the season is) the most fun and the most vicious of all, which is what everyone loves,” Catania told the outlet. “So my prediction is it’s best season yet.”

Catania continued, teasing the new cast members who are joining the show, “Whenever you switch the dynamics of the group up, s*** happens. I’m really curious to see how the fans react. I always say that it’s easier to predict the weather than it is to predict what the fans are going to like about the season”

The new cast members have not yet officially been announced by the Bravo network. Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter, as last season, the show premiered in February.

A Major Feud Between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Is Expected to Erupt Next Season

It seems like the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will be explosive in more ways than one, especially because viewers will see a fallout between Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, did not attend Giudice’s August 6 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming. I’m totally fine with it,” Giudice said during an August 2022 episode of her podcast with Melissa Pfeister, “Namaste B$tches.” “You’ll see it play out on TV… The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that. I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”

Giudice also said that viewers will find out more about their family feud during the new season. “You’ll see it the way it plays out on TV, so I can’t really say much on that,” Giudice added during the episode.

One RHONJ Star May Have Been Demoted to a ‘Friend-of’ Role

Before season 13 began filming, rumors began to swirl that star Jackie Goldschneider was demoted from a “full-time” housewife to a “friend-of,” which Frank Catania even insinuated during a May 2022 appearance on “The Morning Toast” podcast. However, Goldschneider has neither confirmed nor denied those demotion rumors.

“I filmed yesterday, I’m filming tomorrow, I’m filming all next week,” Goldschneider told E! News during a July 2022 interview. “So really, no matter what Bravo’s decides—and sometimes they make these decisions at the last second—no matter what they decide, I go into filming doing the same exact thing that I’ve been doing for the past five years.”

Goldschneider continued at the time, “I’m really okay with anything, because it’s out of my hands. That being said, I don’t know what they’re going to ultimately decide. But whatever they do decide, I’m fine with it.”

