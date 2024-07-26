Dolores Catania Reveals Biggest Regret About RHONJ Season 14

Dolores Catania has a big regret about the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The self-described “Switzerland” of the fractured friend group spoke out days after filming a non-traditional reunion with her co-stars, who were divided into two separate rooms.

In an interview with E! News, Catania said that while there’s “a lot of closure” in the season 14 finale, she’s still saddened by the events that took place. “It’s a little sad for me. I don’t know that our friend group can ever come back the same,” she said in July 2024.

Catania’s biggest regret is that the division among the cast mates is now so deep that it is beyond repair. “I just regret that everybody couldn’t come together the way I would like,” she told the outlet. “We are a beautiful group of women who have the same hearts and the same love for our families and our children, and we have that in common.”

“My biggest regret is that I just would love to have seen family come together and friendships come together and we just couldn’t seem to do that,” the RHONJ star added.

The 14th season of the RHONJ starred Catania, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and “friends” Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.

Dolores Catania Thinks There’s No Coming Back From What Happened During the Season 14 Finale

The 14th season of RHONJ revolved around the Giudice-Gorga family feud, which created a major cast divide as two “camps” formed. During an appearance on the “Sherri” show, Catania told host Sherri Shepherd that there’s no hope for estranged family members to ever reconcile, given what happened this season.

“I really think it’s the end,” she said. “I’ve seen these fights we’ve all seen the fights over the years, but I think this is the finale. This is the grand finale.”

RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs added that the feud has “gone past the point of repair.”

But there wasn’t just beef between family members. Giudice was also embroiled in nasty feuds with Josephs and Fuda. Tension was so high throughout season 14 that there was also a physical altercation between Aydin and Cabral.

Melissa Gorga told Entertainment Tonight she is ready for a change to the “toxic” cast. “There’s two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it’s coming out,” she promised. “It’s all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It’s been years, so it’s all coming forward.”

The Cast Was Split Up For a Wrap Up Watch Party

With the cast divided so deeply that a regular reunion was scrapped, the group filmed a “watch party” at Rails Steakhouse instead. A source told People magazine that the RHONJ cast members filmed in two separate rooms, with only Catania going back and forth between the two areas.

Catania told People she was “happy” with how the watch party played out. “To be honest, we were all okay,” she confirmed.

But it is possible that the watch party will go down as the last filming event for this particular cast–ever. Bravo’s Andy Cohen has teased that there will be a rebrand for the 15th season of RHONJ. During the July 15 episode of his Sirius XM show, “Andy Cohen Live,” the Bravo host promised, “We’re going to figure something out. We’re going to figure something out.”

“We’re all on the same page, how about that?” Cohen replied to a fan who suggested the veteran RHONJ cast members should be set free.

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Responds to Kathy Wakile’s ‘Petty’ Comments