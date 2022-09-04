Dolores Catania Reveals She Filmed During Season 1 of RHONJ

Dolores Catania is fairly well liked on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” but she isn’t an OG cast member. Interestingly, however, she almost was.

Catania joined RHONJ during its seventh season back in 2016. However, several years earlier, she was approached to do the show. Season 1 went on without her, casting Teresa Giudice, Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, and Danielle Staub.

During an interview at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, Catania was asked why she didn’t join the cast of RHONJ season 1. Although she admits that she “got on,” she ultimately decided that it wasn’t the right time for her. Staub was actually her replacement.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catania Was Single & it Was a Different Time in Her Life

Although the casting company recognized that Catania would be a good fit on the show, she wasn’t too sure about doing reality television at that time in her life.

During her interview at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, Catania recalled her dad asking her who all the people in her house were — the production crew. It was her dad that kept saying things like, “I don’t know them” and “do you want people to know where you live?”

“And then I didn’t feel like… I got nervous!” Catania admitted. “They twisted my words around in the first confessionals and then Jacqueline got mad at me and somebody else got mad at me and I was like, ‘wait. I’m your girl. You don’t talk to me like this,'” she recalled.

“They had to replace me and they found Danielle,” she said, adding that “Danielle had a lot more to offer back then,” than she did. “Timing is everything. A lot happened in those gap of years that I wasn’t on… bring it now,” she said.

On the April 11, 2022, episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Catania said something similar.

“I decided not to do it because things got a little weird for me. I had not a great feeling back then about it because my kids were little. So Danielle Staub took my place,” she said, later adding that “timing is everything.”

Catania Explained Why She Decided to Join the Cast 6 Years Later

Catania ended up joining RHONJ six years later and the time was just better for her.

“I had just broken up with somebody and my kids were a little older, and the show was taking a turn and Jacqueline came to me and said, ‘why don’t you… you’re gonna have to try out for the show, but why don’t you come on?'”

“Remember I was in the Catskills with you guys,” Catania asked Giudice. “So there was a whole interview process and a trying out, seeing if you get along. Of course I get along with the girls — there was a organic friendship that we had all had. So, luckily it worked out,” she said.

Catania has been part of RHONJ ever since. The show has featured her ex-husband, Frank Catania, and their two kids over the years. In the upcoming season 14, Catania’s new boyfriend Paul Connell will make his reality television debut.

READ NEXT: Frank Catania Reveals Finale Fight Got Physical Between the Men & the Women