Will Frankie Catania & Gia Giudice End Up Together? Dolores Catania Weighs in

Dolores Catania is a fan favorite on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Over the years, fans have watched as Catania navigated relationships with her friends, and her ex-husband, Frank Catania Sr., who has become a fan favorite House Husband.

Although Catania’s two kids don’t have huge roles on RHONJ, they’ve been on a bit during season 12. Catania was recently asked about her son’s future, and the reality star shared her feelings.

On the April 11, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, co-host Teddi Mellencamp asked Catania if she would like her son to ultimately end up with Gia Giudice, the daughter or her longtime pal, Teresa Giudice, and her answer may surprise you.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catania Would Love for Frankie to End Up With Gia

Frankie was Gia’s date to her senior prom, which absolutely thrilled Bravo fans. Seeing the two kids together seemed like a fairytale made in Jersey heaven.

“They’ve been friends since they were little,” Catania told People magazine after Gia’s prom. However, the two didn’t actually date — and, if they did, it wasn’t for very long.

They’re close friends. I mean, Frankie and Gia don’t like to talk to us about their personal business, but Frankie’s thing is he says, ‘I don’t have anything to offer anybody right now. I have work to do. I can’t give someone the attention they deserve,'” Catania explained.

“He wants to be an investment banker, that takes a lot of your life. He said, ‘It wouldn’t be fair to anyone right now, for me to be with them.’ And I said, ‘The trade-off is you’re going be lonely.’ He said, ‘I know that, I am.'”

So, how does Catania feel about the possibility of Frankie and Gia ending up together?

“I mean, of course, I would love for it. I love Gia,” Catania said. “Will they wind up together? I don’t know. Would I be happy? Sure. Of course. I mean, I know how she was raised. I know what kind of girl she is. I know she’s got those old school Italian ways,” she added.

Gia Has a Boyfriend

After attending her prom with Frankie, Gia started dating someone else. Many Jersey fans were disappointed, as they really hoped to see Frankie and Gia together.

In an interview with Page Six, Frankie said that he doesn’t have any hard feelings about Gia dating someone else.

“I’m not mad at all. As long as she is happy and he treats her right, I am happy for her. At the end of the day, she’s my friend, and if something was to happen in the future with us — time will tell,” Frankie told the outlet.

Gia has been dating Christian Carmichael. Back in January 2022, there were rumors that the two were engaged, but Gia shut those rumors down. “There have been rumors circulating on the internet that my boyfriend and I are secretly engaged. I can confirm the engagement news – specifically, that we are NOT engaged,” she told Celebuzz.

It is believed the two are still together despite rarely posting on social media together.

READ NEXT: Is Dolores Catania &Teresa Guidice’s Friendship in Jeopardy?