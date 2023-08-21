Where Does Dolores Catania Stand With Teresa Giudice After RHONJ Season 13?

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 ended with a bang as original cast member Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga were unwilling and unable to put aside their decades of differences during the reunion. Despite both ladies commenting that the other would be off the cast for season 14, the entire season 13 cast, including both in-laws, were asked to return to the series.

One returning cast member who found herself in the middle of the sisterly feud was Dolores Catania, one of Giudice’s lifelong friends who has never had a serious issue of her own with Gorga. Despite her history with Giudice, has her neutral stance in the family drama caused any issues in their long-standing friendship?

According to Giudice’s August 18 Instagram post, this does not appear to be the case, as Giudice shared a Reel with photos of herself and Catania posing for the camera during a night out with Giudice’s husband Louie Ruelas and Catania’s boyfriend Paul Connell, with the caption reading, “A true friend is a treasure that’s hard to find ❤️ #doubledate #friendship #friendthatcareforyou”.

Teresa Giudice & Dolores Catania Been Filming Together for RHONJ Season 14

In an August 6 post of her own, Catania also showed that her and Giudice’s friendship was in good standing when she posted a Reel full of photos from Giudice and Ruelas’ extravagant 2022 wedding, captioning the post, “Happy one year anniversary @teresagiudice @louiearuelas ♥️ Cheers to many more years of love, love, love 💕”. Giudice commented on her friend’s post, writing, “Thank you so much. Love you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️”.

While fans won’t have a full look into their lives until the next season begins airing in 2024, Catania and Giudice’s friendship appears to be holding up on-camera just as much as it is off-camera. The pair were both spotted entering their first full-cast event when they arrived with Connell, Ruelas, and castmate Jennifer Aydin to Danielle Cabral’s Jersey Shore party, in behind-the-scenes videos shared by the Instagram page All About The Real Housewives on August 18. All About The Real Housewives reported that Giudice did not interact with Melissa or her husband (and Giudice’s brother) Joe Gorga during the event.

This is not the first event that the estranged sisters-in-law have attended together, as Giudice was recently spotted together filming for season 14 of RHONJ at castmate Jennifer Fessler’s 55th birthday party on August 16 alongside many of her co-stars, including Gorga. It doesn’t appear that the pair interacted during Fessler’s party either, as they appeared in different group photos with the birthday girl.

How Long Have Teresa Giudice & Dolores Catania Known Each Other?

Although Catania is still on good terms with the Gorgas, Giudice isn’t holding her personal disagreements with her family members against her friend. In fact, Giudice said it best when Catania first joined RHONJ in season 7, “Dolores and I are cut from the same cloth. We’re true Italians. We’ll stick with you until the end.”

The pair met over two decades ago, as Giudice told Bravo fans in 2018 “I’ve known her since I was in my 20s.”

Catania shared a memory of the pairs early friendship, telling Bravo’s Daily Dish at the same time, “I’ve known Teresa so long I have actually a specific memory, like here I am nine months pregnant from my daughter, Gabrielle who’s now gonna be 21 in September. I was the first to get married and here’s my cousin Tanya and Teresa Gorga coming over to hang out at my Shore house, getting ready to go to Temptations. I mean, OK, if that’s not a flashback.”

