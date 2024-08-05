Former RHONJ Producer Thinks Dolores Catania Hasn’t Been Loyal to Teresa Giudice

Carlos King, who was once a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” producer, believes RHONJ star Dolores Catania has made unkind comments about her castmate Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, as reported by Reality Blurb.

“Whatever Dolores said about Teresa — ’cause I’m gonna say it right now — Teresa, Dolores was talking cash-money [expletive] about you,” said King on the June 25 episode of his podcast, “Reality with The King.”

King also said he thinks Catania’s RHONJ co-star and friend, Margaret Josephs is aware of the alleged comments.

“And Margaret has the receipts. I believe Dolores talked [expletive] about Teresa, and I believe that Dolores was talking [expletive] about Luis. I believe that Dolores was talking [expletive] about the relationship, and she [said it] to Margaret,” said King while recording his podcast episode.

During the RHONJ season 14 finale, which aired on August 4, Catania expressed disappointment that Josephs contacted Ruelas’ ex-fiancée Vanessa Reiser. In addition, Catania got heated when Josephs said she was invited to a meeting before the RHONJ season 13 reunion. Catania adamantly denied Josephs’ claims and repeatedly called her a liar.

Dolores Catania Confronted Margaret Josephs Regarding Comments Made By Jackie Goldschneider

During RHONJ season 14, episode 10, Catania confronted Josephs about rumors that she made negative comments about her and her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell. Catania referenced that Josephs’ former friend, Jackie Goldschneider, told her that Josephs made unkind remarks about the couple. Josephs denied that she spoke negatively about Catania. She stated, however, that she did not appreciate that Connell was close to Giudice and Ruelas.



Josephs also implored Catania not to listen to Goldschneider. As fans are aware, Josephs showed Catania a text message from Goldschneider, wherein the lawyer said she hated the mother of two and called her “a slob.”

Josephs and Goldschneider stopped being friends after RHONJ season 13. While speaking to Access Hollywood in May 2024, Josephs stated she wished Goldschneider had been more supportive of her the year following the death of her late ex-husband, Jan Josephs. She also labeled the former lawyer as “a disappointment.” In addition, Josephs suggested she was unhappy with Goldschneider’s new-found friendship with Giudice.

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, Goldschneider said she was surprised that her friendship with Josephs came to an end.

Dolores Catania Discussed Teresa Giudice’s Friendship With Jackie Goldschneider

During the RHONJ season 14 finale, Josephs said Goldschneider had secretly contacted Ruelas’ ex-fiancée in 2021. Goldschneider initially denied the claim. However, she eventually confirmed she had met with Ruelas’ ex-fiancée. The former lawyer explained that she and Giudice “hated each other” at the time. She also referenced that Giudice spread rumors that her husband, Evan Goldschneider, was unfaithful during their marriage.

Goldschneider then said she did not tell Giudice that she had interacted with Ruelas’ ex-fiancée, as she did not want to mess up their friendship.

During the RHONJ season 14 finale, Giudice replied she was fine with Goldschneider’s behavior, which shocked several of her castmates. Giudice also said she still believed Josephs, not Goldschneider, had leaked information about Ruelas to the media.

On the August 4 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Catania shared why she believed Giudice did not get upset with Goldschneider at the RHONJ season 14 finale. Catania explained that Giudice and Goldschneider were not friends when she was in contact with Ruelas’ ex-fiancée.

Catania spoke about Goldschneider’s friendship with Giudice during a May 2024 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” During the interview, Catania stated that she believed Giudice became friends with Goldschneider after years of contention because they dislike Josephs. She also said she was unsure if Goldschneider and Giudice would remain friends.

“We don’t know what will last. I’m happy to see anyone make up, always, I’m always an advocate for that, but a friendship that’s based on the dislike for another person doesn’t usually last,” said Catania. “It has to have a strong foundation. So I just hope it’s all for the right intentions, that friendship.”