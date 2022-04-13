Dolores Catania on Why She Wasn’t Invited to Teresa Giudice’s Engagement Party

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, hosted an engagement party in December 2021, as reported by Page Six. According to the publication, the shindig was held inside the New York restaurant Bice Cucina.

During an April 2022 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by former Bravo personalities Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge, “RHONJ” star Dolores Catania confirmed that she was not invited to Giudice and her fiance’s engagement party. The mother of two clarified that the lack of invitation was nothing personal.

“I wasn’t invited, not for any reason. But they said they only kind of invited people who they went out together as couples. There may be another reason behind it, however, what I can tell you it was not because of Teresa and I weren’t getting along or anything. Louie really didn’t know me as a couple because I didn’t mingle with them as a boyfriend, girlfriend, you know, I had not gotten to know Louie yet. And I think Louie wanted just people — and it was intimate,” stated Catania.

The 51-year-old then asserted that she is happy about her “RHONJ” co-star’s relationship.

“I just say ‘Teresa, I’m just so freaking happy for you!’ And it’s not about me and it’s not about the people who called me and said you should have been invited and it’s not about any of that. It’s about you’re happy and this guy is good to you and your kids. And really that’s really all I care about,” asserted Catania.

Dolores Catania Spoke About Teresa Giudice’s Upcoming Wedding

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Catania briefly spoke about Giudice’s upcoming nuptials. When Arroyave asked if she would be a bridesmaid at the wedding, the 51-year-old quickly responded that she would not be in the wedding party.

“I mean at my age, you think I want to be a bridesmaid,” quipped the Bravo star.

Teresa Giudice Revealed Melissa Gorga Is Not Going To Be Her Bridesmaid

During a March 2022 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” interview, Giudice confirmed that no one from the “RHONJ” cast, including her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, will be in the wedding party. Page Six reported that Gorga discussed Giudice’s announcement on a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.” She shared that while she was not privy to the information, she was not surprised.

“I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with, I’m fine with. I understand. To each their own,” stated Gorga.

The mother of three noted that she is curious about who will be in Giudice’s wedding party.

“I guess my big question is, you know, are her new sister-in-laws in the wedding? Is it like a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters, her four beautiful daughters, and a couple of her friends? If that’s the case, then I think that makes perfect sense,” asserted the “I Just Wanna” singer.

She then clarified that she wants nothing but the best for Giudice and her fiance.

“I love to see her smile when she’s with Louie. So whatever she decides, it’s her wedding and I will be fine with it,” stated Gorga.

