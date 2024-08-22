RHONJ Star Reveals the Season 14 Finale Moment She Couldn’t Watch Back

Dolores Catania said there was a moment from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 watch party finale that she refused to watch.

During an appearance on Jason Tartick’s ‘Trading Secrets” podcast on August 19, 2024, Catania revealed she didn’t want to watch the scene in which she faced off with Teresa Giudice over a dark comment that her husband Louis Ruelas made about Margaret Josephs’ son. The face-off, which took place as the cast watched the season 14 finale for the first time, marked a rare moment in which the usually neutral Catania went head-to-head with Giudice.

After Tartick asked Catania what her thoughts were when she watched the scene back, the Paterson, New Jersey native admitted she didn’t watch it. “I don’t want to watch it back because I knew when I did it, I’m like ‘Ah, this is going to be a thing,’” she shared.

She added, “But you know, you have to when you’re a real friend you also… You know, it was kind of a visceral reaction but again it’s for two reasons. Number one, he’s going to get flack for that. And number two it shouldn’t have been said. But you know he’s going to get hit for that.”

“I was upset for what was said,” she added.

Teresa Giudice Defended Her Husband During the Watch Party

The scene in question aired during the RHONJ season 14 finale, titled “When All is Said and Done.”

In a shocking rant, Ruelas complained about Josephs and her family. “I hope Margaret and her family suffer,” he said to Giudice. “I hope her son suffers, the way I suffered, the way other people in our family have suffered with a woman like that. She is a disgusting, vile human being. …She’s a real piece of garbage.”

As the cast watched the scene in horror, Catania looked over to Giudice and said, “Louie’s going to get a lot of [expletive] for that, Teresa. For what he said about the son.”

“‘I hope her sons suffers,'” Catania added as she shook her head no.

After Giudice said she didn’t care and claimed her family suffered from Josephs’ actions, Catania fired back with, “That’s wrong. If I could stand here and back him up all the time, as I do, I cannot not say that that was wrong. That’s wrong.”

Giudice warned Catania not to stick up for Josephs.

“I’m not sticking up for her,” Catania yelled. “I’m [expletive] telling you if I can stand behind Louie and every [expletive] thing that’s said about him a million times over, even when it comes to my own son, I can say, and I have to say for my own self, [that was wrong].”

Giudice backed down and said she would make sure Ruelas apologized.

Dolores Catania Said She Tries to Keep the Peace in Her Friend Group

Catania is the self-described “Switzerland’ of the divided RJONJ cast. She told Tartick, “If you’re friends with two people and they’re fighting you don’t have to support that fight, you just have to be a supportive friend.”

“I’m happy I’m Switzerland right now everybody so that’s just how I feel about it,” she said. “I get texts, everybody’s pissed off at me. They get pissed off at me. But they’ll get over it because I never hurt them.”

During an August 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Catania admitted she takes “abuse” from her feuding co-stars for being friends with them all.

But she denied taking sides. “I don’t play both sides of the fence,” Catania told host Andy Cohen. “I try to keep the peace. Playing both sides of the fence is turning on one behind their back. I do nothing behind anybody’s back.”

