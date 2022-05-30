Frank Catania Reveals Why Dolores Catania Didn’t Go to Tulum for Teresa Giudice’s Birthday

Teresa Giudice spent her 50th birthday in Mexico with her fiance Luis Ruelas and some of her best girlfriends, including Jennifer Aydin and Dina Manzo.

While on vacation, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared plenty of photos with her friends on Instagram. However, there was one person noticeably missing from the group and that was Giudice’s longtime pal, Dolores Catania.

“Taboo in Tulum,” Giudice captioned one photo of her and her girlfriends.

“Savages In Tulum,” another caption read.

Catania has taken plenty of trips with Giudice over the years but she didn’t make the trek to Tulum for the big birthday celebration, leaving some people wondering why. On the May 24, 2022, episode of “The Morning Toast” podcast, Catania’s ex-husband explained why she decided not to go.

Frank Catania Said His Ex Didn’t Go to Tulum Because of Manzo

During his interview on “The Morning Toast,” Frank Catania talked openly about the show. He was asked about his ex’s relationship with Giudice after Dolores didn’t attend Giudice’s engagement party and then being noticeably absent in Mexico.

“Listen, Dina and Dolores will not be in the same place,” Frank said. “There’s been an issue brewing for them for a couple of years. And, I gotta be honest, I don’t even know what exactly it is but I do know that it’s deep. And I also know that Teresa’s best friends with Dina. And she’s good friends with Dolores but I know she’s best friends with Dina,” Frank continued.

He went on to say that regardless of what anyone says, he firmly believes that Dolores wasn’t invited to Giudice and Ruelas’ engagement party because of Manzo. While Giudice originally said that she and Ruelas only invited people whom they’d gone out on double dates with, she later admitted that Dolores wasn’t invited because of Manzo.

“I know her and Dina do not speak,” Giudice said on the May 6, 2022, episode of “The Slut Pig” podcast. “But Dina’s in California, Dolores is here. So I can have relationships with both of them. Dina never tells me anything about Dolores and vice versa. Dolores doesn’t say anything about Dina,” she explained.

Frank Doesn’t Know What Will Happen With Giudice’s Wedding

Frank was asked how Giudice will handle her upcoming wedding, given that she will likely want Dolores there but Manzo is in Giudice’s wedding party. Frank responded honestly, and said he has no idea how that’s going to play out.

“Listen, I don’t know what’s going on with the wedding,” Frank said. “I don’t know,” Frank said, adding that he “won’t be invited.”

“Me and Luis aren’t that close,” he said. Frank went on to say that he believes Giudice and Ruelas will be getting married toward the end of the summer. He isn’t sure if the wedding will be on RHONJ and he’s unsure which cast members will be invited.

On the “Slut Pig” podcast, Giudice alluded to Dolores being invited — and attending — her wedding.

“I was like, ‘You know what? She’s gonna be at the wedding, and she’ll be fine,” Giudice said of how she felt about the engagement party snub.

