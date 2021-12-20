Dolores Catania Looks Totally Different in New Pic & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Dolores Catania shared a new picture on Instagram on Sunday, December 19, 2021, and fans have been freaking out about it. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star looks totally different in her latest IG snap — and fans have certainly noticed.

“If you need me, call me on my shell phone,” Dolores captioned the photo, in which she is seen sitting on a beach wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Dolores rocked a purple-hued bikini top as she sat near the ocean. Her face looked flawless, and her lips were perfectly plump. She tagged her hairstylist giving credit for her long extensions — but her hair wasn’t the thing that fans were noticing most.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Can’t Get Over How Incredible Dolores Looks

Fans couldn’t help but comment on Dolores new pic, because most feel that she looks insanely good — even if she looks totally different.

“Ummmmm you look 20,” one Instagram user commented.

“Damn [woman], the older you [get], better looking you get and you were hot to start with,” another person wrote.

“Omg Dolores!!!! You’re stunning,” a third comment read.

“OMG Dolores, you are absolutely gorgeous. I wish I could give off your vibe,” a fourth Instagram user added.

And while some people commented things like “stop with the plastic surgery” and “nice filter,” the majority of the comments were very supportive. The post racked up more than 33,000 “likes” in the first three hours it was live, and there were plenty of flame emoji used in the comments section.

Dolores Has Been Very Honest About Her Plastic Surgery Journey Over the Years

The reality star has been undergoing a transformation of sorts, and has been very candid about the work she’s had done. In fact, she underwent a lot of plastic surgery before the season 11 “RHONJ” reunion, and she wasn’t the least bit shy about it.

“I got full plastic surgery, full-body lipo, a brand-new vagina. I don’t know what that has to do with the reunion, but I figured while I was doing everything…” she told Page Six back in May 2021. A year earlier, Dolores told Us Weekly that she “found the most amazing doctor in Maryland,” and decided to go under the knife.

“I’ve been up and down with my weight and my elasticity on my skin has gotten shot and well, I’m not going to kill myself over this because it is what it is, but I eat McDonald’s, I didn’t work out for a long time and whatever,” she said. She explained that this wasn’t her “first rodeo” when it came to plastic surgery, and even said this time was a big “rough” for her. Nevertheless, she seemed to like the results.

“He did a little fat transfer. So, he took some lipo, he did my back and then he took some of the fat from my back and he made my butt rounder,” she added.

Catania has also given people considering plastic surgery some sound advice.

“You have to be mentally and physically ready. If you’re considering getting a tummy tuck, the timing has to be right and so does the doctor — you really have to research the doctor and his or her work, and speak to patients who have gone to them, too,” the star told NewBeauty back in February.

