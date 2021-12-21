Dolores Catania Posts Vacation Photos With New Boyfriend

Dolores Catania appears to have a new man in her life.

According to several fan sites, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” went official with a new boyfriend.

The bravohousewives Instagram account posted a teaser with the caption, “Dolores Catania has a new boyfriend after breakup with David.”

A photo montage shows Catania with her doctor ex-boyfriend as well as a pic of a guy on the beach with the handle “@paul-g-connell.” According to Reality Tea, Catania has also posted photos of this mystery man on her Instagram story.

Taste of Reality also shared a screenshot taken from Catania’s Story on December 19. The RHONJ star shared a pic from the beach as she posed in front of her shirtless man.

“My favorite lifeguard,” she captioned the photo, adding red heart emoji and the “@paul-g-connell” handle.

The outlet teased Catania made things Instagram official with her “fav lifeguard” and reported that they are vacationing at the Belmond La Samanna in St. Martin.

Connell’s Instagram page is set to “private,” but he is followed by both Catania and her RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs. His bio notes that he lives in New York.

You can see photos of Catania and Connell below:

Dolores Catania Reportedly Ended Her Relationship With David Principe Earlier This Year

Rumors that Catania broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Dr. David Principe, began to swirl earlier this year. The Bravo star was said to have split from her boyfriend of four years while she was filming the upcoming 12th season of RHONJ, Reality Blurb reported. Catania has publicly not confirmed the breakup.

Fans know that Principe did not approve of Catania’s many plastic surgery procedures, and his annoyance over it sometimes caused tension in their relationship. According to Bravo, Catania also admitted that she didn’t see her busy boyfriend as much as she would like to. St the RHONJ reunion she said that while she felt Principe loved her, she added, “I don’t know if he knows how to be in a relationship, really. I wish we saw each other more.”

Catania also told Entertainment Tonight that while she was happy having her “space,” she could change her mind at some point.

“I may wake up one day and say, wow, you know what? Maybe I really want to get married, maybe I want to live with somebody full-time,” she said. “And then I’ll have to weigh out if this relationship is going to fit me for my next part of my life. “

Dolores Catania Has Said Any Man She Dates Needs to Be Okay With Her Close Bond With her Ex-Husband, Frank Catania

Fans also know that Catania’s ex-husband, Frank, is still a big part of her life. The exes have two children together, Frankie and Gabby. Catania once told Us Weekly that any man in her life has to be “sure enough” of himself to be able to handle her close friendship with her ex.

In May 2021, Catania even acknowledged that many people think her ex-husband is her soul mate and she noted they have stayed “together” even in the aftermath of their divorce.

“Everybody wants us to be together. We are together, we really are,” she said on the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast, per Us Weekly. “We never separated, even though we got the divorce, which I hope I could write about someday so that people can understand that you could still have a relationship with someone.”

READ NEXT: New RHONJ Cast Members: Report