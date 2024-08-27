RHONJ Star’s Mom Drags Teresa Giudice on Instagram, Deletes Comment

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice was criticized by Melissa Gorga’s mother in an Instagram comment. Donna Marco commented on a video of Giudice that was shared by a fan account called RHONJaddict on August 24.

In the video, Giudice was behind a outdoor bar in Florida. She poured a spout of tequila in the mouth of a fan.

“Teresa at her Florida fan event tonight,” read the caption by RHONJaddict. Marco popped up in the comments section to leave her two cents.

“Copy whatever your brother does,” Marco wrote. She later deleted the comment, but a fan posted a screenshot on Reddit.

Marco’s daughter, Gorga, married Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga in 2004. RHONJ fans know that Giudice is no longer on speaking terms with her brother and his wife.

Fans Reacted to Donna Marco’s Comment on Reddit

After Marco commented on the fan account’s post, some fans on Instagram said that she blocked them when they reacted — before she removed the comment. Meanwhile, a conversation about Marco’s comment has been playing out on Reddit.

“I don’t care about fellow housewives commenting, but when their families get involved it’s so damn cringe,” one Redditor wrote.

“Yuck. I can’t ever imagine my mom participating in my family drama,” someone else added.

“Hmmmm…..wonder why she didn’t get invited to the wedding???? These people need to chill. Silence is golden and so far one side never seems to keep quiet,” a third fan said, referring to the fact that Giudice didn’t invite Marco to her August 2022 wedding.

“What loser behaviour. Grow up,” a fourth comment read.

Donna Marco Shared a Birthday Post for Her Son-in-Law

Marco has been on a few episodes of RHONJ over the years. And, for the most part, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans don’t seem to have any issue with her. The comments on her recent Instagram posts have been positive.

Days before taking aim at Giudice on social media, Marco posted a tribute to her son-in-law in honor of his birthday.

“Happy birthday to the hardest working man I know! Love you for the husband and father you are! Thank you for being a part of our family,” Marco captioned an Instagram post. The comments left by fans were overwhelmingly positive, with most people wishing the househusband a happy birthday.

One day prior, Marco shared a picture of the Gorgas on their wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary! 20 years and going strong! Love you both,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. And again, the comments on that post were also positive.

However, once Marco decided to take aim at Giudice, fans of the OG star didn’t hold back.

“Donna Marco is very bitter bc she already knows Melissa is fired and Donna won’t get the opportunity to show the world her alcohol and pill issue anymore. She is lucky bravo allowed her back on. Bravo suspended her and her daughters many time from filming at bravo events,” one person commented on the RHONJaddict post.

“Teresa mother wouldn’t ever comment on a post! How vile for Donna marco to!! Obviously Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Her and her daughters are witches,” someone else said.

READ NEXT: RHONJ Star Has an Exit Plan From Bravo Franchise