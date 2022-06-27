Bravo Alum Slams Erika Jayne: ‘Don’t Make It About You Erika’

In “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 5, Sutton Stracke shared that she did not appreciate her co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff’s assertion that she made a “dark” comment. During a cast dinner, Erika Jayne chimed in and compared the situation to Stracke inquiring about her legal issues in “RHOBH” season 11.

“I am in awe of what I’m hearing. I must say… This was kind of what I was saying last year,” said Jayne.

Stracke replied that the circumstances were not similar and asserted that she “never tried to assassinate [her] character ever.”

In a June 2022 YouTube video, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal shared their thoughts about the scene.

Kelly Dodd Criticized Erika Jayne

While filming the YouTube video, Dodd referenced Jayne’s legal problems, which began in 2020. Us Weekly reported her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi has been accused of “withh[olding] $2 million in client funds following the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash.”

“What are you appalled about? Like shut up. Don’t make it about you Erika. It’s not about you. ‘This is what I’m talking about from last year.’ What that you haven’t done one thing for all those victims? Yeah, it’s been a year and you can’t even acknowledge or have any kind of empathy or done anything to support those people,” stated Dodd.

Leventhal shared that he believed Jayne victimized herself, stating, “she’s playing the victim.” Dodd agreed with her husband and repeated, “she is playing the victim.”

Erika Jayne Explained Her Behavior in May 2022

In the “RHOBH” season 12 trailer, Jayne is shown having a conversation with Crystal Kung Minkoff about the lawsuits against Girardi.

“You want to be on the side of the victims because you think that’s cool. What I’m telling you is I don’t get a f*** about anyone else but me,” said Jayne.

During a interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, Jayne explained her reaction to Minkoff. She stated that she was experiencing “pure frustration.”

“I would like for the audience to keep in mind context in which it was said and you can only advocate for yourself and take the high road for so long and try to be, you know, humble and soft and then when you are continuously pushed back and called names, you go you know what, I’m not being heard and you get frustrated with that. And so that’s why you hear the frustration and anger in my voice,” said the reality television personality.

She then stated she does “have to focus on what’s in front of [her].”

“I do have a lot in front of me and it does need my attention for sure,” said the 50-year-old.

She also asserted that she does have empathy for her husband’s alleged victims.

“I also think people misunderstand my concern and my compassion for those who have been wronged. And they will be taken care of, of course, I want to see that,” said the “Pretty Mess” singer. “I also feel like people need to understand that I have walked right up to the line of what I can and can not say.”

