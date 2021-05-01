Dorinda Medley Brought ‘Anger’ & ‘Negativity’ to ‘RHONY,’ Says Former Co-Star

Dorinda Medley made the decision to leave the “Real Housewives of New York” after the last season aired. Now, her friend and former co-star, Luann de Lesseps is speaking out on how Dorinda’s absence has changed the show.

“[This season] was a little less angry,” Luann told Us Weekly, adding “I hate to say it because there was a lot of anger and a lot of [negativity] and I love Dorinda. It’s just the way it panned out.” Luann went on to say that Dorinda’s apparent feud with former “RHONY” star Tinsley Mortimer was “a negative energy.”

Luann went on to say that she and the other ladies wanted to keep things positive for Season 13. “You just have to laugh sometimes and have a good time. The world could be falling apart, [but] we have each other so I’m grateful for that,” she explained.

Luann Revealed That She & Dorinda Are Still Friends

Despite throwing some mild shade at Dorinda, Luann said that the two are still friends. “We’re old friends. It just was the way it was last season, not to say that it would have been different if she was around this season,” she said.

And while the “RHONY” women seemed to have moved on just fine without Dorinda, her absence is apparently obvious. “It was definitely a different season without her,” Luann admitted.

Interestingly, Dorinda hasn’t remained friends with all of her former castmates. According to Page Six, there seems to be some bad blood between Dorinda and Ramona Singer, who used to be the best of friends.

Ramona told Access Hollywood that Dorinda moved out of her New York City apartment after Bravo “stopped comping her rent.” A rep for Dorinda told Page Six that “Dorinda has owned her apartment since 2001. She moved out while having it fully renovated. She continues to live in her apartment on the Upper East Side and spend her weekends at Blue Stone Manor [in the Berkshires].”

Meanwhile, Dorinda appeared to respond to Ramona’s claims herself, taking to Instagram to make a comment about where she’s staying, and to make another comment that could have been aimed at Ramona.

“Yes [I’m] back from NYC @thebluestonemanor and it’s beautiful! My mom placed that statue for protection from bad people. Blessed,” Dorinda captioned the photo. Quite a few fans picked up on the potential jab at Ramona, taking the comments section to support Dorinda.

“Hope that statue keeps Ramona away,” wrote one social media user.

“Beautiful. Your mom probably knew Romana had been around,” added another.

Dorinda Is Set to Release a Book Later This Year

As for what Dorinda has been doing with her free time, she has written a book. The book, called “Make it Nice,” will hit stores on August 17, 2021.

“I feel like 2020 was a great year to go inward. You know, write this book, be back at Blue Stone Manor, kind of sit still, sit down, and just sort of, you know, stop all the madness for a while. And really just go quiet. And I’ve got to tell you it was, although COVID was terrible, it was really a great time to be peaceful, re-think, re-center, and kind of relive my childhood,” Dorinda told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish.”

“I started off as Dorinda Cinkala from Great Barrington. And now Dorinda Medley back in Great Barrington at Blue Stone Manor writing my book. So it was really kind of fun, and I’m hoping that 2021, you know, seems like [we’re] loosening up a little bit, and, you know, this vaccine’s gonna kick in and hopefully I can get out there and get on a good book tour and meet people again. I miss meeting people,” she added.

