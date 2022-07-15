Fans Concerned After ‘Real Housewives’ Star Posts Bathroom Selfie

Astar of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is raising eyebrows with a recent bathroom selfie.

On July 13, 2022, Dorinda Medley shared a bathroom selfie with the caption, “New York Nights What are you up to tonight?”

But it was her reflection and a weird filter that had the fans talking.

Fans Show Concern for Dorinda Medley After Posting Questionable Bathroom Selfie: ‘Are You Okay?’

Fans took to the comments to question the filter on Medley’s face and her pose, which appears to be a nude leg propped up on the counter.

“POV: me putting in a tampon,” someone wrote with the laughing emoji.

“What is happening in this pic?” a fan asked.

“D what’s up with the Facetune? Love you tho,” another fan wrote.

“the armpit is funky!!” a fan said.

“not the lip blur,” someone pointed out.

“What is going on here in the bathroom? Lol,” another fan wrote.

Someone commented, “I think she just has her leg up on the counter and what you see in the mirror is her reflection, not another person. But I wondered the same thing lol”

“what the hell is going on here bubbz,” a fan asked. Another fan asked, “Are you okay?”

“Fix the pic. You can see the smudge lines where you tried to cover some wrinkles. Just a heads up. I’ve done it myself before,” a fan commented, hoping to help her out.

“Weird pic…what’s going on behind you?” a fan asked.

“Casual toilet selfie,” another fan wrote.

“Oh gawd. This is not a good pic, ma’am,” someone said.

“You look beautiful. But with the toilet seat up in your leg up it looks like you’re going to the bathroom. You didn’t make it nice,” a fan wrote.

“Not someone behind you puking hahahah,” another fan wrote.

“It’s Blurinda!” someone wrote. “What happened to your pants?” another fan asked.

“It’s giving leg!!!!” a fan wrote about the reflection.

“Thirst AF,” someone commented.

“Lol this is poorly edited. You have blurred half your face it seems,” a fan pointed out.

“D, did your IG account get hacked?” a fan asked.

“air it out queen,” someone wrote.

“Is that a naked woman behind you?” a fan asked.

“Is someone hugging the toilet in the background? Why would you post this??” someone else asked.

“Ma’am, are you shitting in your sink?!! What is happening in this photo?!” a fan commented.

“Whose in the background naked?” someone asked.

Jill Zarin Doesn’t Think a Reunion With Medley Would Be a Good Idea Following ‘RHUGT’

Two former “RHONY” stars could potentially be cast in an upcoming “RHONY: Legacy” spin-off. Those women, Medley and Jill Zarin didn’t have the happiest of times while starring together on “RHUGT” which is prompting Zarin to have hesitations about another televised reunion.

Zarin recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight where she said it “could be very ugly” if they were brought together again. “What did you just see for a week? Could you imagine that for four months?”

On the show, Medley called Zarin “thirsty” which Zarin addressed to the outlet.