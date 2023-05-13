Fans Say Former RHONY Star Is Unrecognizable in New Bed Selfie

A former “Real Housewives of New York” star shared a selfie on Instagram and some fans didn’t recognize her. On May 5, 2023, Dorinda Medley snapped a picture of herself while lying in bed and decided to share in on social media.

“GLAD TO BE HOME. What are you up to?” Medley captioned the snap. The reality star’s head was resting on some pillows and her hair was curled with plenty of volume. It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the photo, many comparing Medley to Marilyn Monroe. A similar conversation played out on Reddit.

Medley, 58, officially joined the “Real Housewives of New York” cast in a full-time role on season 7. Her time on RHONY ended after season 12. Medley was most recently on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex Wives Club,” which was filmed at her home in the Berkshires of Massachusetts. She is very active on social media and often posts photos and videos to her Instagram feed — though this photo appears to be one of a kind.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorinda Medley Drew Comparison’s to Other Celebrities

Medley’s selfie got quite the reaction from fans. On Instagram, several people felt that Medley was giving “Marilyn Monroe vibes.” Medley appeared to be wearing a black jacket that was open in front, exposing her chest. She also had on a full face of makeup.

Quite a few RHONY fans felt that Medley looked different in the selfie, and she drew comparisons to other celebs including Edie Falco and Carmella Soprano.

“I thought this was Leah from Teen Mom at first,” one person wrote.

“I definitely see the resemblance to Gaga’s mom Cynthia here,” someone else added.

“I thought it was Edie Falco when I first looked,” a third Redditor said.

“I think that she thinks it’s giving marilyn monroe,” a fourth comment read.

A handful of Reddit users felt that Medley looked like she was lying in a coffin.

Dorinda Medley Uploaded Another Instagram Photo the Next Day

On May 6, 2023, Medley was back on Instagram to share photos from an event she attended at the Red Lion Inn.

“All dressed up and somewhere to go,” she captioned the post, adding that she was on-hand to celebrate the 250th anniversary of a well known hotel located in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, not too far from Medley’s Blue Stone Manor.

Dressed in a black and gold ensemble, Medley posed for a photo while sitting on a piece of patio furniture. She held her sunglasses in one hand while resting her other hand on the cushion. Fans appeared to approve of the photo, many saying that Medley looked great in the comments section of the post.

“You look stunning. Perfectly the local gal who became the Lady of the Manor. Beautiful Dorinda and well done you,” one comment read.

“You look fantastic! You’re such a good woman. You always make things right. You weren’t raised in a barn,” someone else said.

“You look beautiful as always and powerful. A great hostess that your friends cannot compare to. You are fabulous and nonapologetic [sic] for your truth. Love you,” a third Instagram user added.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Explains Why the ‘Pump Rules’ Reunion Was ‘Very Complicated’