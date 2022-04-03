PHOTO: Dorinda Medley Looks Just Like Her Daughter Hannah Lynch in Bikini Throwback

Dorinda Medley left “The Real Housewives of New York” after six seasons, but is rumored to be returning to the franchise whenever filming starts up again.

The reality star has been focused on other things in her life, including her new Bluestone Manor Bourbon, and her very own radio show, “Make it Nice,” which will air weekly on Radio Andy, according to People magazine.

Medley will be appearing on the second season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which was filmed at her home in Western Massachusetts. The show is expected to premiere sometime in the summer of 2022. Given that she’s still very intertwined with Andy Cohen and with Bravo, it seems as though a return to RHONY wouldn’t be that far-fetched.

And since Medley’s name has been popping up here and there lately, we’re taking a look back on an old photo of her that was posted on Instagram back in 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Medley Looks Like Her Daughter in This Throwback Pic

In June 2021, a photo of Medley in a bikini from years ago was uploaded to the Bravosociologist Instagram account.

“Who am I?” the caption read. It didn’t take long for Bravo fans to fill up the comments section, many of them recognizing Medley, despite her being decades younger in the snap.

At least one person commented that it was “Dorindas daughter,” and it’s clear to see why. Medley looks just like Hannah Lynch in this old pic.

Medley and her daughter are incredibly close, and while Lynch has been on RHONY in the past, she prefers to live her life off of the camera.

“Hannah was never really a big part of the show. She doesn’t like the limelight [laughs]. She’s very much her father. She’s much more of an academic. And she stay[s] very much in the shadows. And, you know, even I’m [just] mom to her,” Medley told Bravo Insider in 2021.

Lynch Got a Pixie Cut in 2021 & Looked Just Like Her Mom

As Lynch has gotten older, she has been looking more and more like her mom. And, in 2021, Lynch actually got a bit over a makeover, and the pixie cut that she went with had her looking even more like her mom.

At the time, Lynch got together with “dry cutting specialist” Dhiran Mistry — and she shared the process and her new look on her Instagram Stories, according to Bravo’s Style & Living.

“After cutting her hair and blow-drying it, Mistry rinsed Hannah’s hair. ‘We’re going to rinse it because it’s too puffy, and that’s not real. We have to make it more real,’ Mistry explained in a clip. Hannah added, ‘And we need to make sure it looks good when it air dries because it’s all about the art of the cut,'” Bravo previously reported.

The outlet also pointed out that Lynch’s new look was “pretty similar to Dorinda’s signature ‘do.” All Lynch needed was to dye her hair blond and she and her mom could have easily been twins.

READ NEXT: Dorinda Medley Drops Major Clue About RHONY Return