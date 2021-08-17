EXCLUSIVE: Dorinda Medley Dishes on New Memoir, ‘Make It Nice,’ Family, & Grief

Dorinda Medley is really making it nice this time.

On August 17, 2021, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star released her first memoir, “Make It Nice,” which gives readers an intimate look at Medley’s life beyond the television screen. In the book, readers will follow along Medley’s journey from Great Barrington to London and beyond, as she shares what she’s learned along the way.

“I think it was very therapeutic,” Medley revealed exclusively to Heavy on August 9, 2021. “The timing couldn’t have been better. I mean, listen, I was put on pause and then we were in the middle of quarantine, and then, you know, the trifecta was that I was back at Blue Stone Manor where it all started. I was lucky because timing really worked out perfectly with Simon and Schuster asking me, and I just thought, why not?”

Medley continued, “This is a great time to just be reflective. I think it’s very easy for people, or me, to always think back to the last five years of my life, but I haven’t really looked at my life from 40 years ago. Like I had not forgotten about that person, but it was fun to visit her again.”

For those who know Medley and have watched her over the years, family is extremely important to her. After all, it was her mother who made the buttercream-frosted cake that was famously featured in the iconic “Make It Nice” moment on “The Real Housewives of New York.” So, it’s no surprise that both of her parents are “very proud” of their daughter for writing this book.

“My parents, here’s the truth of it,” Medley explained. “I gave them the book. My father was like, ‘Look, is that really you? Is that my beautiful daughter?’ And then they went straight to this, the pictures. So I come back to them three times and I said, ‘Dad, did you like the book?’ He said, ‘I love those pictures.’ So, I’m hoping they get to it eventually, but you know, no matter what, they’re proud of me. Just like every success in my life, they’re so proud. My mother looks at it, and is like, ‘Look at you. What, what can’t you do?’ They’re very proud.”

Medley Said That Her Daughter Was Her ‘Cheerleader’ During the Writing Process

During the writing process, Medley revealed that she had a “cheerleader” behind her the whole time, and that was her daughter, Hannah Lynch. In the memoir, Medley has an entire chapter dedicated to her daughter, which gives readers a special look at their close relationship. Medley explained that because her daughter is a “huge writer,” she was able to gain some insight from Lynch.

“That was another great thing with the timing, she was home, too,” Medley said about her daughter. “So, she could really help me tell the story. Listen, writing is hard. My heart goes out to writers because it is a discipline that I never really understood. Hannah writes all the time, and my appreciation for her dedication to writing is incredible, because, it’s sort of, in the process, a very thankless job. I had Hannah as a cheerleader right behind me saying, ‘Tell me more, why don’t you say it like this, mom, you can go deeper than that.'”

Meley continued, “It was interesting to watch her watch me before she knew me… I don’t think I’ve ever really discussed with her that I suffered from an eating disorder because why would I, right? It never really came up, and I think it made her know me better. Because she only knows me as the woman she met at Portland Hospital 27 years ago.”

Medley Also Revealed Which Chapter Was the Most Difficult to Write

In “Make It Nice,” Medley also writes a lot about her previous romantic relationships, including that of her late husband, Richard Medley. Medley revealed to Heavy that writing the chapter about her relationship with her late husband was the most challenging for her to write.

“It was the hardest part of the book,” Medley admitted. “Because here’s the thing, after people pass, after someone you love very much passes, you can, over time, turn them back into perfection. They’re restored in your mind and you have this wonderful gift to remember them the way they used to be, not what you have to see them go through. I’m trying to have done that because it’s going to be his ten-year anniversary.”

Medley continued, “I don’t think you ever get over people. Grief is forever… It’s always there, but you handle it differently. Instead of being so sad, you tell happy stories, and if I saw Richard in my mind now, I saw the Richard I married, the Richard with my kids, the Richard dressing up in a bear outfit. So, when I had to go back and talk about Richard in that terrible time, it was heartbreaking. I was heartbroken for him again. I was so sad that he had to suffer that and that our family had to go through that. I forgot how much it affected our family. I always say, when someone’s sick or someone’s dying, the whole family is sick.”

Medley’s memoir, “Make It Nice,” is now available for purchase everywhere books are sold.

And, now that she’s officially a published author, what’s next for Medley?

“I’ve got a lot of exciting things going on,” Medley revealed to Heavy. “It’s coming out very soon, my Blue Stone Manor bourbon, and I’m an ambassador with Nutrisystem, which I love because I am mad about Marie Osmond. I’m doing a Blue Stone Manor candle, but the thing that people are really going to be excited about is that I partnered with Airbnb, and I’m doing two, one-night experiences at Blue Stone Manor. All the proceeds are going to Ronald McDonald House, and I’m going to do a virtual cocktail party there, you can buy tickets too, so if you don’t get one of the stays, you can join the cocktail party. It’s for charity, and I think that people will really love it.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

