Dorinda Medley Reveals Inside Details About Her Bravo Dismissal

Dorinda Medley has gotten candid about her “Real Housewives of New York City” dismissal. As fans are aware, the 56-year-old was not invited to appear on the thirteenth season of the hit Bravo series.

Dorinda Medley Discussed Her Bravo Departure During a November 2021 Interview

On a November 9 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” guest host Michael Rapaport asked if Dorinda Medley has “miss[ed]” being a “Real Housewives” star. She explained that she addressed her departure in her memoir “Make It Nice,” published in August 2021. The former Bravo personality also shared that she had expected to be on “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 13.

“Not to be conceded I was like, ‘I’m a good Housewife, I’m coming back,'” explained the mother-of-one.

She then revealed that she believed a portion of season 13 was going to be filmed in her Blue Stone Manor, located in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

“I’m already paying for somebody to do a Blue Stone Manor gingerbread, [the cast is] going to come up a lot during COVID. So, I’m in it already because the month before I’m thinking what am I going to do? And when I got the call I burst into tears. I did. I wasn’t one of these ‘Housewives’ who was like, ‘I don’t really want to be on the show. It’s a mutual decision.’ It wasn’t a mutual decision at all,” asserted Medley with a laugh.

She acknowledged that she had a tough demeanor while interacting with some of her “Real Housewives of New York City” co-stars during season 12. However, she does not seem to regret how she presented herself.

“I think that you have to go on the show and almost treat it like an NFL football game. You go in there, you do your best to tell your truth. And when you come out, you pat each other and keep it moving. And so when we’re boring and we don’t do that, you guys hate us for that. So it’s a real fine line. And I’m an emotional person, but I’m always quick to say I’m sorry,” explained Medley.

The “Make It Nice” author also noted that other “Real Housewives” stars who have acted in a violent manner have not been dismissed from their respective series.

“We’ve had people pull each other’s hair. We’ve had people throw punches. So of course, I was like what?” said Medley.

She also noted that she believed that she “could have had a redemption year” during season 13.

“That’s sort of the cycle of the ‘Housewife.’ You know, you go, you have your great year, you have your great year. Some people are the villains, some people are the victims, some people are the glorious ones but we cycle through and then the next year, as you see with the other ‘Housewives’ — and Luann [de Lesseps] is a perfect example, you know, she had one bad year and now, she’s like on top again,” shared Medley.

Dorinda Medley Shared Her Thoughts About Returning to Bravo in February 2021

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2021, Medley commented on the possibility of her returning to “The Real Housewives of New York City.” She shared that she did not resent Bravo for her dismissal.

“I don’t really have any bad feelings about it I think everything has a time and a place and I think that was their decision and I think things change and you have to accept change and a lot of times if you sit quietly and you wait, it ends up being the best thing for you,” said the 56-year-old.

She also noted that her dismissal had been referred to as a “pause” as opposed to an outright firing, which suggests that she may be welcomed in future seasons.

“I get asked weekly, daily, are you going back. Would you go back? Because you know, they called it a pause so everybody was confused by that. I was confused I was like okay. Time will tell. We’re still not out of this phase, we’ve got a long way to go,” explained Medley.

