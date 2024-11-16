Former Housewife ‘Cried My Eyes Out’ After Being Let Go From Show

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley is opening up about her exit from the series. In a November 8 interview with Us Weekly, Medley shared her thoughts on fans who call for her to return to the series, which she was let go from following season 12 in 2020.

“I always find it hysterical that [the fans] think we have something to do about it,” she told the outlet. “Call Andy [Cohen]! Andy’s the only one that can make that happen.”

Medley went on to share how she felt when the network first let her go from the show after six seasons as an apple holder, saying, “I was at a meet and greet last night and someone asked, ‘Would you ever?’ Listen, I’m open to all opportunities. I loved my time on Bravo. I cried my eyes out when they let me go. I’m not gonna lie. I’m not one of these people that made a statement that said I decided to take some [time off]. I don’t wanna go.”

What Does Dorinda Medley Think While Watching the RHONY Reboot?

Medley went on to tell the outlet that she does watch the new seasons of RHONY — which was rebooted with an entirely new cast featuring Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Racquel Chevremont — for her SiriusXM radio show “Make It Nice”, but that she has mixed feelings.

“I feel both intrusive and protective,” she said. “It’s something I was on so I deal with it very gingerly and people love to do comparisons and make it negative. And I always just say, ‘Listen, it’s not like they chose one over the other. They decided to get rid of one and start this new.’ I say this with kindness, but the crown was heavy. The girls had a very strong legacy and people are very sentimental and committed to them.”

When Bravo first announced the plans to reboot RHONY, Medley opened up in a March 2022 clip from her radio show with her reaction, saying, “I almost fell off my bed. I had to turn off Dr. Phil. That’s how much it got me, and you know I love Dr. Phil.”

At the time, Bravo was planning to go forward with a separate “RHONY Legacy” series featuring members of the original cast, and Medley shared that she wanted to be included. “I heard that some women in the cast were not so excited, and they’re not quite sure what it means. But for me, I’ve been on pause for two years, so now you’re all on pause with me… Let’s see if I make the ‘Legacy’, which I hope I do. Cause I’m the queen of ‘Making it nice’, ‘Not well, bitch’, ‘Clip’.”

Dorinda Medley Coming to Peacock in January 2025 on ‘The Traitors’

While Medley has been off of RHONY for quite some time now, fans will get to see her on screen again beginning on January 9, 2025 as she takes part in season 3 of Peacock’s Emmy-winning series “The Traitors”.

Medley will compete alongside reality television legends including Bob the Drag Queen (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Danielle Reyes (“Big Brother”), and “Boston” Rob Mariano (“Survivor”, “The Amazing Race”, “Deal or No Deal Island”) as they work to sniff out and eliminate the secret “Traitors” from their group in hopes of winning part of the prize pot at the end of the competition. Viewers don’t find out who the titular Traitors are until the premiere.

Medley isn’t the only “Real Housewife” on the cast, as she will be joined by Chanel Ayan (“The Real Housewives of Dubai”), Dolores Catania (“Real Housewives of New Jersey”), and Robyn Dixon (“Real Housewives of Potomac”). Bravolebrities Ciara Miller (“Summer House”) and Tom Sandoval (“Vanderpump Rules”) will also compete.

