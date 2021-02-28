Dorinda Medley Reveals Which RHONY Stars She Keeps In Touch With

Although former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley is no longer on the show, it doesn’t mean that the same goes for her friendships. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Medley opened up about what it was like to not have filmed for the upcoming season and revealed which costars she still keeps in touch with today.

“I try to be very respectful when the girls are filming because, you know, it’s very hard when you’re in that world,” Medley revealed to Us Weekly. “It is, like, going off and doing your thing and you always know you’re going to see them again.”

Medley continued, “I’ll touch base with Luann [de Lesseps] and touch base with Sonja [Morgan], but at the end of the day, you don’t want to be intrusive to the process. I know myself, when you’re in it, it’s sometimes hard to jump. But [Leah McSweeney] called the other day and said, ‘I’m going to be on the Upper East Side. Would you love to meet for lunch?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to.’ And we met. We went to one of my favorite places.”

In August 2020, Medley announced on Instagram that she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of New York after six seasons on the show.

Dorinda Medley Also Dished on Her Friendship With Bethenny Frankel

During her interview with Us Weekly Medley also dished about her friendship with former costar, Bethenny Frankel. While on the show, the two were certainly friendly, but it seems like they’ve gotten closer over recent months.

“I love Bethenny. Bethenny is a powerhouse,” Medley revealed to Us Weekly. “She’s an endless learning curve that girl, and you could just listen to her forever. She’s a unique character, strong. What a businesswoman. I admire her.”

Medley also added, “You kinda have to peel an onion to become close to someone. It’s a process and we’ve gone through the process. We just really liked each other. I really admire her. We’re very dear friends. We’re very close. I love Bethenny.”

Dorinda Medley Wanted to Come Back for Another Season

Even though Medley may have come to terms with her departure from The Real Housewives of New York, that doesn’t mean she didn’t want a chance at redemption. During an October 2020 appearance on Frankel’s podcast, Just B, Medley admitted that she was ready for another season before she got the call that her contract hadn’t been renewed.

“I was ready to go back. I was excited about going back. I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year,” Medley admitted to Frankel at the time.

Medley continued, explaining that she could have taken some time off, but ultimately, wanted to come back. “I probably should have taken a year off,” Medley said. “I had a rough season, but that’s what we do as Housewives. We have good seasons, we have bad seasons. We come back, and we change it up.”

