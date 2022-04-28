Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Dorinda Medley Looks Like Lady Gaga New Instagram Pic

Dorinda Medley has been turning heads on Instagram after she uploaded a photo in which fans think she looks just like Lady Gaga.

On April 21, 2022, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star shared a photo on her feed from a dinner spot called La Goulue in the city. “Guess who’s back in town?” Medley captioned the post, tagging some friends.

Medley has been spending a great deal of time in her home in the Berkshires in Massachusetts. In fact, she reached a deal with Bravo to allow cameras to film the entirety of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 at her estate.

Now, however, it looks like Medley is back in the Big Apple — which will undoubtedly stir up rumors that she will be a part of the new RHONY legacy series.

Several Fans Thought Medley Looked Just Like Gaga

Medley’s photo may have gotten fans talking because she’s back in New York City after spending much of the winter in the Berkshires, but it was really Medley’s look that was mentioned frequently in the comments section of the post.

In the photo, Medley was wearing a low-cut black top. Her signature hairstyle looked a bit more voluminous than normal, thanks, perhaps, to a fresh blowout. She also appeared to have her makeup done, as her eyes were accentuated with liner and lashes that made them appear larger.

“Who else thought this was gaga?” one Instagram user commented. The comment received more than 30 likes, and several people wrote that they agreed.

“Is that @dorindamedley or @ladygaga can’t tell,” added someone else.

“Why did I think @dorindamedley was @ladygaga,” a third comment read.

“I thought this was @ladygaga,” a fourth person added.

“Lady Gaga that you?” another social media user asked.

Several other fans thought that Medley was channeling other famous women with her look, including Sharon Stone and Marilyn Monroe.

Medley Is a Marilyn Monroe Fan

Back on April 3, 2022, Medley revealed that she was releasing an NFT — and her inspiration was none other than Marilyn Monroe.

“The ‘Oh Marilyn’ eco-friendly NFT collection has arrived! The collection is inspired by the strength and beauty of Marilyn Monroe,” Medley captioned her Instagram post. “A portion of proceeds go to the nonprofit women’s organization, @thehelpingangels . Some of the NFTs include perks like physical prints, charity donations, and even a Zoom meetup with me! @ezstudios @ezequieldelarosa @fanaply,” she added.

The reality television star did a photoshoot to create the NFT, in which she dressed as Monroe. She called the shoot “so much fun,” according to OK! Magazine.

In the past, Medley has channeled Monroe by wearing a wig that looks very similar to the way Monroe would famously wear her hair.

“Never too old to play ‘dress up’ with a friend,” Medley captioned an Instagram photo that she posted in November 2021. She used the hashtag Marilyn Monroe in her caption. Moreover, on the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives” podcast, Medley described the renovation she did at Bluestone Manor as “Frankenstein meets Marilyn Monroe.”

