Dorinda Medley Encounters Intruder at Blue Stone Manor

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley opened up about a home intruder she encountered at her Berkshires Estate, Blue Stone Manor, during a November 2024 interview on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live”.

“My neighbor came over for drinks and we were sitting and I thought, ‘Oh I’ll just have [one] more drink and watch the dark come in,’ and all of a sudden as I go to take Parsley [the dog] for a last little walk I hear ‘Hey Dorinda!'” Medley shared in a clip from the interview posted to the SiriusXM YouTube channel on November 12.

“On your property?” Lewis asked, with Medley confirming, “In my pool area. And at first I thought, you don’t want to acknowledge it because I had a couple glasses of wine and I’m like, ‘Don’t be ridiculous,’ and then the next time they said it it was closer.”

Dorinda Medley Called the Police to Blue Stone Manor

Medley went on to share that she didn’t think there was an intruder at first, until she heard the female voice a second time. “First I heard, ‘Hey Dorinda!’ and I thought it’s probably just the wine, right? It’s probably the Montrachet kicking in, you don’t want to be that nutty person. And then the next one was ‘Hey Dorinda!’ and then I was like, ‘That’s not the Montrachet,'” she shared.

“So my pool’s hedged in, right next to my house. There’s a gate that opens up into the pool, so they obviously got into the pool area,” Medley added. “But here’s the thing, I mean listen, there is definitely this thing – luckily I know all the policemen and everyone because I grew up there – but the truth is when I’m up there by myself I don’t hang out outside by myself, I’m very careful. I have every alarm on, every light. I practically have laser lights at this point, I have to roll to get to the kitchen.”

While Medley shared that she was scared by the intruder, who fled from her property and has not been caught by the police, she didn’t think they wanted to attack her. “The only thing I will say, I think it was someone that [was a fan]. If someone wanted to attack me or something, as the policy [said], because I had to call the police, and they came with all the everything. He said, ‘If someone wanted to attack you, they wouldn’t announce themselves,'” Medley shared.

Dorinda Medley Doesn’t Want to Own Blue Stone Manor Forever

In a December 2023 interview with People, Medley shared that she plans to one day sell her Berkshires home and downsize. “I never thought I would keep Blue Stone Manor for as long as I did,” Medley told the outlet. “I’m not someone who is going to hold on to anything too long. I believe in transitions, I believe in pivots and I believe we are not our possessions. And you realize that [my daughter] Hannah loves it, but she doesn’t come up that much. And with my parents getting older, I say to myself, ‘Do I see myself being 70, walking around 18 acres and 11,000 square feet?’ It’s a lot.”

