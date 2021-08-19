Former RHONY Star Talks Negative Fan Reaction Around Leah McSweeney

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley is saying “clip!” to all of the Leah McSweeney haters.

During a recent appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, Medley responded to the backlash that McSweeney has been receiving from fans during this season of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“I don’t get that,” Medley admitted during the podcast. “You know, I think people don’t realize how hard it is to do this job, and how much pressure you put on yourself. And, like I said, it was a tough season, and I would love people to try to do it themselves.”





Medley continued, “Hats off to all these girls that do this, because you have to be pretty f****** brave to get out and put your life out there for the world to love, hate, take apart, build up, tear down, you know what I’m saying? So I always say, hats off to these girls. It takes a lot of confidence, bravery, and thick skin.”

So far, McSweeney’s sophomore season has been met with a lot of criticism for the star, which fans have been expressing on different social media platforms. “Do you pronounce her name as ‘FLOP WIFE’ or do you pronounce her name as Leah McSweeney? Asking for a friend??” one user recently wrote on Twitter. Another fan chimed in, writing, “If Bravo doesn’t fire Leah McSweeney, I will press charges.”

Andy Cohen Recently Addressed Viewer Backlash Around McSweeney

Medley isn’t the only one who has spoken publicly about McSweeney’s backlash from fans on “The Real Housewives of New York.” During a July 12, 2021 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy, Andy Cohen reacted to the responses about McSweeney this season.

“People are really on her this season and they’re saying she’s… I mean, I haven’t… people online, at least, are turning on her in a way that I’ve not seen from one season to the next,” Cohen said at the time, as recorded by Reality Blurb.

During the episode, Cohen’s guest, actor Michael Rapaport, also had an opinion about McSweeney. “Every season’s different, every episode is different, and there’s ebbs and flows so I understand why people are frustrated but you’re not, Leah’s not — somebody’s not built to be a housewife,” Rappaport explained. “You’re not built to be a housewife, so I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it and salivate watching it.”

Next Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Might Not Happen

According to a recent report from Radar Online, the next season of “The Real Housewives of New York” may not happen, after the franchise has been facing low ratings and drama between the cast members.

“There is still no confirmed date to shoot the reunion show after it being postponed twice,” a source alleged to the outlet. “First, August 5th is canceled and now the September date has been canceled too. But even more concerning, there is no date to start filming season 14 on the books and talk about putting the show on permanent hiatus.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

