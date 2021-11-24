PHOTO: Dorinda Medley Looks Unrecognizable With New Hairstyle

Dorinda Medley became a series regular on “The Real Housewives of New York City” during its seventh season. The Bravo personality continued starring on the show until its thirteenth season, which aired in 2021.

During her tenure on “RHONY,” Medley typically kept her platinum blonde hair cropped short with side bangs. Bravo TV reported that the reality television star decided to change up her hairstyle. The television personality shared a picture that showed her new hair with her Instagram followers. The post, uploaded on November 15, featured the 56-year-old sitting in a chair next to professional photographer Ezequiel De La Rosa. In the picture, Medley sported glamorous waves and a deep side part. She also opted to wear red lipstick.

In the caption, the “Make It Nice” author suggested that the look was inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

“Never too old to play ‘dress up’ with a friend @ezequieldelarosa #marylinmonroe #oldfriends #[red heart emoji],” read the post’s caption.

A few fans flocked to the comments section to shower Medley with compliments.

“Omgoodness you look like Marilyn Monroe! And you friend is quite handsome too! Looks like a lot of fun!” wrote one fan.

“Looks good…Dorinda I miss you so much on Real Housewives!!” added another.

Dorinda Medley Revealed if She Would Be Returning to ‘RHONY’

As fans are aware, Medley was not asked back for “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 13. During an August 2021 interview on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, the reality television personality shared why she believes Bravo has stated that she was “put on pause” from the show, as opposed to being fired.

“I think it’s a very specific word they made just for me. So I actually feel very special. And it kind of didn’t — somehow it didn’t offend the fans — what fans I have out there, right. It kind of made them feel like it’s okay,” said Medley.

During the interview, she also revealed if she would be interested in returning to “RHONY.”

“You never know. You never, ever know. You know, life changes, like I say in the book [‘Make It Nice’], just live chapter to chapter,” said the reality television star.

Dorinda Medley Discussed ‘RHUGT’ During a November 2021 Interview

Dorinda Medley will appear in the second season of the Peacock series “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” The mother-of-one discussed her time on the new show during a November 2021 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show.” She shared she was “thrilled to do it.” She also noted that her “RHUGT” co-stars Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks, Taylor Armstrong, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille Sterling, Vicki Gunvalson, and Jill Zarin stayed at her estate, Blue Stone Manor, for over a week.

“I’ll be honest with you, after COVID, I had no idea how much of being alone time, you know, and then all of the sudden being thrown back into it and they were supposed to be up there for four days, they ended up staying at Blue Stone Manor for eight. I’ve never had anyone stay at my house for eight days, never mind all these girls that I don’t really know,” shared Medley.

She also noted that she “forged some incredible friendships” with Eva Marcille Sterling and Phaedra Parks.

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna Debuts New Look & Fans Can’t Get Over it