Dorinda Medley Is Totally Unrecognizable in New Pic & Fans Can’t Believe It

Dorinda Medley from “The Real Housewives of New York” shared a new photo of herself after she changed up her look — and fans say she looks completely different.

Medley uploaded a picture on Instagram on September 12, 2023. “CHANGE IT UP,” she captioned the snap. Medley, who joined the “Housewives” franchise full-time in season 7, shocked fans, many of whom did not even recognize her.

Although this is not the first time that Medley traded in her signature short hairdo for something a bit longer, her overall look had fans scratching their heads. Many found themselves wondering who was in the photo as they didn’t even realize that it was Medley.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Dorinda Medley Looks Ages Younger & Many Thought She Was Someone Else

Fans were left completely baffled by Medley’s photo, with some thinking she was Brittany Snow, Edie Falco, or even Sarah Michelle Gellar. Dozens of comments appeared on the post with the majority wondering how Medley looks so different.

“Is this even her? Looks nothing like her. Am I wrong?” one person asked.

“She looks completely different…. Another one lost to the KNIFE,” someone else added.

“I love Dorinda and she looks beautiful but it looks nothing like her -I had to read the comments to understand who this was,” a third comment read.

“Nahhh this can’t be Dorinda! If anything it’s a waaaay younger version, cosmetic surgery or photoshop,” another Instagram user said.

“She looks shockingly different,” a fifth echoed.

Medley, who appeared on “The Ultimate Girls Trip” series in addition to her time on “The Real Housewives of New York,” has taken a break from reality television after leaving the New York franchise after season 12. Although she expressed a desire to return to the show, Bravo ended up rebooting the cast, bringing in new women for season 14.

Medley hasn’t spoken out about her new look, nor has she responded to any of the comments on her Instagram post.

Dorinda Medley Had Her Hair & Makeup Done for New York Fashion Week

In her photo, Medley tagged her hair stylist and makeup artist, both of whom were responsible for her new look.

“We made it nice @dorindamedley. Just in time for #NYFW and #RHONY legacy! #RHUGT,” hair stylist Julius Michael captioned a post on his Instagram feed. “I added a crown topper and a few clip in extensions from @hiddencrownhair to create this super sexy lob with the help of @hair_by_donna___ from @juliusmichaelsalon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Medley had her makeup done by artist Niko Maragos, who has worked with the reality star in the past, as evidenced by the posts on his Instagram feed.

Her look for NYFW isn’t the first time that fans though she looked unrecognizable, either. Back in May 2023, Medley shared a photo of herself lying down and some fans didn’t recognize her straight away. However, Medley is far more recognizable in that photo than she is in her more recent snap. Interestingly, Medley also drew comparisons to Falco in her previous selfie.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Makes History on Season 32 DWTS Cast