Dorinda Medley Dishes on New Love Interest

Dorinda Medley, of “Real Housewives of New York City” fame, opened up about her love life, as reported by Page Six.

Dorinda Medley Discussed Her Love Life in a December 2021 Interview

According to Page Six, former Bravo personality Jeff Lewis interview Dorinda Medley on a December 2021 episode of his Sirius XM show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” During the interview, Lewis divulged that that Medley had been seeing someone new. The interior designer shared that the former “RHONY” personality and the unidentified man had “only been [on] four dates.” Medley then revealed that they have not yet been intimate.

“I don’t know about him yet. I got to see, I got to get to know the person, I got to get some foundation laid. Why am I going to waste my time?” explained Medley.

She also quipped that she “can’t be running around with a STD at this point in the game.”

While speaking to Lewis, she mentioned how she got acquainted with her new suitor. She explained that she “was at Omar’s,” a restaurant located in New York.

“I was sitting having dinner, quite a big dinner, and he sat at the dinner, thinking it was his dinner but it wasn’t his dinner and then he said, ‘Oh my god, I’m at the wrong dinner table’ and then we ended up talking and then we ended up having a drink and then he asked me out. My friend – I have a very good friend Heather, who was like, ‘Take her number, I think you guys would be great together’ and he called,” explained the 56-year-old.

She also revealed that her recent dates have consisted of going to fancy establishments.

“I kind of set the tone on that too. I told him I don’t leave my house to go out to crappy places,” stated the mother-of-one.

Dorinda Medley Discussed Writing About Her Late Husband in August 2021

As fans of Medley are aware, the reality television star was in a relationship with John Mahdessian until 2019. She has also been married twice. Her second husband, Richard Medley, passed away in 2011. In November 2021, the 56-year-old took to Twitter to acknowledge that a decade has passed since his death. The post featured a picture of the Bravo personality and her husband at their wedding in 2005.

“’Dorinda, You are My True North’ 10 years ago my husband, Richard H Medley, my friend and my partner, passed away I now look to him as my ‘True North’ and know that he is still protecting, guiding, and watching over me. I will always love you,” read the caption of the post, uploaded on November 16, 2021.

During an August 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Medley discussed her memoir, “Make It Nice.” She revealed that writing about her late husband was “terribly hard.” She explained that when she joined “RHONY” in 2015, she had years to mourn her loss privately.

“You gotta remember by the time you guys met me, Richard had passed and I had time to restore him in my mind so he was the Richard that I lived with and loved and had a life with, he wasn’t the Richard that I sort of journeyed to his next life and that was a terrible time and I hadn’t relieved it like I was so like okay, let’s keep it moving. Too painful for me,” said Medley.

