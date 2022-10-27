Dorinda Medley Weighs in on New RHONY Reboot

Dorinda Medley thinks the new “Real Housewives of New York” cast will make it nice.

While speaking to Page Six in an interview published on Oct. 27, Medley revealed how she feels about the new “Real Housewives of New York” cast following Andy Cohen’s announcement at BravoCon 2022. As Cohen revealed to Variety in March 2022, RHONY as we know it will be getting a bit of a makeover: it will be splitting into two shows, one with an entirely new group of ladies, and one with the “legacy” cast members such as Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Jill Zarin.

Cohen has not made an official casting announcement for the “Legacy” spinoff but announced the new cast of the “Real Housewives of New York” during BravoCon 2022.

“I think it’s very exciting that they have the new girls,” Medley told Page Six. “We’re finally moving this train because New York City needs the girls running around. New girls, old girls, I think it’s good things to come.”

The new “Real Housewives of New York” cast will include Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield, which Cohen revealed during an Oct. 16 taping of “Watch What Happens Live” at BravoCon.

Andy Cohen Revealed More About the New ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Show During an Interview at BravoCon 2022

While being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen spilled some more tea about what viewers can expect from the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboot.

“We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected and who are vibrant, living in, all over New York City with interesting jobs and interesting relationships, and we found them with this group,” Cohen told the outlet. “There’s all different types and I’m really excited, their energy and excitement and humor, it’s gonna be a whole new RHONY.”

Cohen also revealed that they are in the process of casting the new “Legacy” spinoff with some of the original ladies as well.

“So listen, it’s an interesting segue, because, yes, we were waiting to lock the new cast of the new RHONY before we really got into who’s gonna be on Legacy,” Cohen explained. “We now, Monday, we’re gonna start getting into that now. … We’re slowly pressing play on Monday. We’re taking out the pen and paper on Monday.”

One Former ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Trashed the RHONY Reboot

Play

Video Video related to dorinda medley weighs in on new rhony reboot 2022-10-27T14:36:17-04:00

Even though some of the other ladies are excited about the new “Real Housewives of New York” spinoff plan, Ramona Singer sure isn’t. During an Oct. 18 appearance on “Real Housewives” producer Carlos King’s “Reality With The King” podcast, Singer slammed the “Legacy” show.

“But I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good?” Singer said during the podcast. “The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways.”

Singer also added, “I don’t know if I want to do it again … for a lot of reasons. I’m much calmer now that I haven’t done the show. I know this is an oxymoron, but I really don’t like being recognized.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Pens Emotional IG Tribute Ahead of Reunion Finale