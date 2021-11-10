Dorinda Medley Gives Update on Her Friendship With Ramona Singer

Dorinda Medley got real about her relationship with her former “Real Housewives of New York City” co-star Ramona Singer.

Dorinda Medley Spoke About Ramona Singer During a November 2021 Interview

During a November 9 appearance on “The Wendy William Show,” guest host Michael Rapaport asked how Medley felt about Singer.

“We’re not good right now,” revealed Medley.

She suggested that she is open to reconciling with Singer.

“We’ve had a very long friendship and you know, but listen time heals, I’m open to — I keep it moving in my life. You know, and I tend not to say anything and just let things settle and who knows,” said Medley.

While the 56-year-old does not currently have a friendship with Singer, she has gotten close to a few other Bravo stars. Medley referenced that she will appear on the second season of the Peacock series “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She shared that her castmates Jill Zarin, Eva Marcille Sterling, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Phaedra Park, filmed the new season at her estate, Blue Stone Manor, located in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

“They ended up staying at Blue Stone Manor for eight [days]. I’ve never had anyone stay at my house for eight days, nevermind all these girls that I don’t really know. But I really forged some incredible friendships,” said Medley.

She then revealed that she got particularly close to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Eva Marcille Sterling and Phaedra Park. She shared that Parl gifted her the book, “Praying Through It: 365 Days Worth of Prayers That Make Praying Easy” by William Murphy.

“She was like, ‘Girl read this everyday and if you want to claim it, you can have it.’ And it was like — I read it everyday. I’ve given it to 11 people now. We’re very similar, believe it or not,” said Medley.

Dorinda Medley Addressed Ramona Singer’s Comments About Her Returning to ‘RHONY’

In an August 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Medley discussed her dismissal from “Real Housewives of New York City” following the show’s twelfth season. She shared that she would be “open to opportunities” to return to the show. The mother-of-one also commented on the fact that Singer stated that she did not “know if she is ready to come back” to the series during its fourteenth season in a separate Entertainment Tonight interview.

“Maybe she’s afraid I’m going to come back. First off, Ramona doesn’t know me anymore. Ramona hasn’t contacted me at all and I think if she’s saying things like that it’s more out of fear than it is than anything honest. We just don’t talk and I think she has her own stuff to worry about,” asserted Medley.

While speaking to Access Hollywood in April 2021, Singer commented on whether Medley’s absence on “The Real Housewives of New York City” affected shooting season 13.

“Well there’s one thing about our show ‘RHONY,’ it’s like a bicycle, it’s like a wheel. It keeps moving, we’re all cogs. So no matter who’s not there, I don’t care if it’s me or Luann [de Lesseps] or Sonja [Morgan] it’s a machine. It keeps going,” said the 64-year-old.

