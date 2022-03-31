Is an Unexpected RHONY Wedding on the Way?

A former “Real Housewives of New York” star may be ready to tie the knot.

Although she isn’t engaged — and is actually single at the moment — Dorinda Medley revealed that she’s ready to settle down with a new guy, and she recently joked that 2022 could be the year that she gets remarried.

“I just decided this [on] 2/22/2022, I really decided to change, it’s all about change. I’m getting myself a new apartment. I’m going to move into a different area,” Medley told Page Six. “And I really think I will be married by the end of 2022,” she added with a laugh.

Although it seems clear that Medley wasn’t serious about finding herself a husband by the end of the year, she does want to find someone to share her life with.

“It’s not fun to be alone all the time. That may sound weak,” she said. “I’m fine [being alone] and I have a ton of friends and I have a ton of family. But I think it’d be nice to have someone in your life to share it with again. I’m ready to come home to [a man],” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Medley’s First Husband Died From Liver Failure

Medley suffered a heartbreaking loss when her first husband, Richard Medley, died back in 2011. According to Bloomberg, the hedge fund manager’s cause of death was liver failure.

Medley has dated over the past several years, but she hasn’t gotten engaged, nor has she gotten to a place where she wanted to move in with someone.

She was previously seeing John Mahdessian, but the two split in 2020 after seven years together.

“The breakup with John is sad. I mean, it’s terrible. But I also know that I have to do what’s best for me now. Endings are painful, but they’re sometimes good and healthy and needed. It’s so easy just to keep communicating and just falling into old habits. Because I have a feeling if I didn’t do this, it would just keep staying plateaued for 10 years, 15 years. And then what?” Medley said on an episode of RHONY, according to People magazine.

Medley has always felt that her first husband was “it for her” — but she said that her feelings on getting married again have changed in recent years.

“I’ve been married and then widowed. I just really thought, ‘That’s it for me. That part of my life is over, enough is enough. I’ve raised a daughter. But I don’t think that way anymore,” she told Page Six.

Medley Previously Opened Up About Wanting to Settle Down

In August 2021, Medley opened up about wanting to find a partner.

“I never say never. I would love to find a nice partner,” she said on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. “I would love to find someone to enjoy my life with, you know, but it’s going to take, you know, I think it’s just when it’s meant to happen it will happen. I do think there’s going to be one more person in my life,” she added.

Medley may have left RHONY behind, but she inked a deal to star in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” which was actually filmed at her estate in the Berkshires. There have also been numerous rumors that she’s going to return to RHONY when the show resumes filming, though she would undoubtedly be part of the new “legacy” version that was confirmed by Variety on March 23, 2022.

If Medley does return to the show, it’s possible that any new guys that come into her life could be featured, which would be a change for Medley — as she had a boyfriend on previous seasons.

READ NEXT: Dorinda Medley Drops Major Clue About RHONY Return