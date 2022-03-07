Dorinda Medley Drops Major Clue About RHONY Return

Dorinda Medley announced her decision to leave “The Real Housewives of New York” on August 25, 2020. The reality star sat out season 13, which aired in 2021 and had record low ratings, according to The Sun. While it’s unclear if Medley’s absence contributed to the low ratings, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding her potential return to the franchise.

RHONY has been on a bit of a hiatus of sorts, but the show hasn’t officially been canceled. It seems obvious that there will be a cast shake-up, based on what has been said thus far (via Us Weekly), but there hasn’t been any confirmation when it comes to who is staying, who is going, and who might be returning.

There has been plenty of chatter about Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan, but fans really have no idea if either woman will be asked back to film the new season, which should kick off production sometime in 2022. Other rumors include the return of Tinsley Mortimer, and the end of newcomer Eboni K. Williams.

One rumor that seems to be continuously popping up is one that Medley will be reclaiming her apple for season 14. And, in an Instagram post uploaded on March 2, 2022, Medley seemed to tease that the rumors are true.

Here’s what you need to know:

Medley Teased a RHONY Return in a Selfie With Luann de Lesseps

Medley and former RHONY co-star Luann de Lesseps were out and about together in Manhattan — and Medley shared a photo that had fans super curious, especially because of the caption she chose.

“Lunching, Laughing and Loving @countessluann We’re Back NYC,” Medley wrote. It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments section, many hoping that Medley’s caption was a tease for her return to Housewives.

“Best be filming for #RHONY,” one Instagram user commented.

“Please be filming please be filming please be filming,” a second comment read.

“Please, please tell me that you are back on RHONY,’ another person added.

“Fingers crossed that this is the start of filming and @dorindamedley is back! I love @countessluann too,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

“‘We’re back’ oh lord, is that a hint?!? Please god, pleassseeee!!!” read another comment.

Medley Has Had a ‘Never Say Never’ Attitude When it Comes to a Potential RHONY Return





Play



Dorinda Medley on Taking a “Pause” From RHONY Watch our full interview w/Dorinda Medley here: youtu.be/0r9x17s7yt0 Have you subscribed to CITO on YouTube? ➡️ barstool.link/3ca8VLB Follow us on Instagram: barstool.link/CITOIG Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/chicksintheoff CITO Merch: barstool.link/CITOMerch #ChicksintheOffice #DorindaMedley #RHONY Dorinda Medley on Taking a “Pause” From RHONY 2021-08-19T17:00:44Z

Medley doesn’t seem to be completely done with the Housewives franchise, evidenced by the fact that she joined the cast of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” for the spinoff’s second season.

Moreover, Medley seems to be open to the possibility of something more in the future.

“Maybe something’s missing, I don’t know,” Dorinda said about the low RHONY ratings during an interview with Chicks in the Office in August 2021.

When asked if she would ever give the show another chance, Medley responded, “you never know. You never, ever know. You know, life [changes chapter to chapter].”

Just three months before, Andy Cohen discussed the possibility of bringing Medley back to RHONY and he had a similar response. “Anything’s possible,” he said on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

READ NEXT: