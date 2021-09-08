Dorinda Medley Talks Future of ‘Real Housewives of New York’

Dorinda Medley has a few ideas about making “The Real Housewives of New York” nice again.

During a recent appearance on the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast, Medley spoke a bit about the future of “The Real Housewives of New York,” admitting that she was unsure which direction the show would go in. This past season, the show was plagued by below-average ratings and a lot of backlash from fans.

“I would hope I would be right for the show still, I would I hope that I would fit in and be a good character, but I just don’t know, maybe they’re going in a different direction,” Medley said when asked if she would ever return to the series. “Who knows who is going to come back next year? Who knows shat the show is going to look like next year? We’re in a new world now.” Medley continued, “Let’s put it this way: I think if we brought back the whole old crew and maybe the new girls too, and threw them all in together, would that be a fun show and would I want to be on that? Yes! I mean, I think it would do well. And it would be the new girls, the old girls, the big cast, have fun. Throw them all in there.”



Dorinda Medley on Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino Author of Make It Nice and former star of The Real Housewives of New York Dorinda Medley stops by Everything Iconic to talk about her new book, memories from the show, and so much more!

Another Former ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Had Some Thoughts About the Franchise’s Future

Medley isn’t the only former “Real Housewives of New York” star who has voiced her opinion about the future of the franchise. During a July 2021 appearance on The Lisa Wexler Show, Zarin insisted that this cast is missing one thing: husbands.

“I think the biggest problem with the show, which nobody talks about, is it’s called ‘The Real Housewives of New York,’” Zarin explained. “There isn’t one housewife. And there’s not one boyfriend. And I think the lack of male energy on the show is the problem.”

Zarin continued, using some examples from previous seasons. “When Bethenny [Frankel] told Luann that Tom [D’Agostino] cheated on her,” Zarin said. “Which ultimately ended in her divorce. Again, it was a man. If you really think about the stuff. Ramona [Singer] getting divorced from Mario. The first few seasons of New York was so great because of Simon [van Kempen] and his red leather pants.”

Andy Cohen Has Spoken About a Potential Cast Shakeup

Even Andy Cohen has weighed in on the future of the franchise, but was unclear on whether or not there will be a complete cast shakeup for next season.

“Is there a shakeup coming?” Cohen said while speaking with Entertainment Tonight on August 9, 2021. “I would say, well, listen, I think we shot this season during COVID and the world was shut down as we shot a show that is – a huge part of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ is reliant on New York City as the character in the show, and New York City was shut down during production. So, we had to spend extended time at Ramona [Singer]’s house and in Salem and just doing things that maybe otherwise life would have been different.”

Cohen continued, “So I think that the show will continue to evolve. And I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people. But I don’t know that in producing the show this season that we would have done much differently. We were facing a lot of different obstacles when we went into production.”

