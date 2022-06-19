Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Drops Big Hint About Spinoff

In March 2022, Variety confirmed that the “Real Housewives of New York” is set to be completely recast and a new show, tentatively being called “RHONY: Legacy,” will be created and will feature some of the former New York Housewives that fans know and love.

“Our loyal fans have spoken as to what they want to see and what they don’t want to see — and we’ve taken that all into account,. And this is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history,” Andy Cohen told Variety of the newly announced show.

Although it is unclear if the Legacy series will air on Bravo or stream on Peacock, Cohen is determined to get the casting right. “It’s organic, you know? They were in each other’s lives, and they are in each other’s lives. We’re looking at people who are beloved by fans,” he told the outlet.

Many of the previous RHONY stars have been appearing on various podcasts lately, though they have all maintained that there has not been any definitive decisions about casting for the Legacy series. However, there is one former RHONY star who thinks that she is basically a shoo-in. And that person? Is Dorinda Medley.

Medley Said She Was Filming Her Recent Move — Just in Case

During a chat with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show, Medley revealed that there were cameras at her apartment in New York. She supposedly said this to him off camera and before the show started, but he brought it up on air.

“I may have spoke out of turn, but let me clarify this,” Medley said before getting tongue tied. “I am always potentially coming back,” she continued. “The number one question I get in every interview is ‘are you coming back to the Housewives?'”

Medley said that she “never wanted to leave” and that it wasn’t her choice to be removed from the season 13 cast.

“I think in this way. Legacy. Who would be on Legacy?” she added. Although she admitted that she hasn’t “been asked” to join the cast, she thinks it’s a good idea to have her move documented “just in case.”

Medley Thinks She Will Be Asked to Join the Legacy Cast

Medley isn’t trying to get ahead of herself, but coming off of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2, she is ready to get that phone call from production.

“Do I hope I’m on Legacy. Do I think, potentially, I’m in the mix? Yes,” Medley told Lewis.

“You never know. Wouldn’t you want to see — when I’m on the show — hold on, Jeff, when I’m on the show, I’m like ‘well, I moved from my apartment’ … don’t you want to see me moving out? … me packing up my stuff?” Medley said.

And when Lewis said she must be “real confident” that she’s going to be asked to be part of the show, Medley said, “I don’t know.” She admitted that “no one’s been asked yet.”

